Charles Spencer impresses as she shows off unseen corner of Althorp House in stunning photo

Charles Spencer often delights fans with glimpse inside his impressive home at Althorp and he's still showing off never-before-seen sections of the home in stunning photos.

On Tuesday, he took to his social media pages to share a photo taken from within the home's incredible gardens. The image was of a stone statue of a cherub, with a shawl over it and a plinth. Behind the stunning statue were trees to protect it from the harsh sunlight, but it was clear that it was an old statue, as it already carried moss and other damage from exposure to the elements.

While the father-of-seven sometimes gives a more in-depth explanation about the artefacts inside his home, this time he simply shared: "Garden statue, enjoying a moment of spring sunshine at @AlthorpHouse."

Over on his Instagram, he did share on tidbit about the statue, revealing: "There is a painting (somewhere) showing this piece in the Library here, 150 years ago. But I prefer it where it is."

His followers loved the new photo, as one commented: "Lovely! Just started Spencer1508 and really enjoying learning about Althorp's history," and a second added: "It looks much more natural in its garden setting."

A third was concerned about the statue's exposure to the elements, questioning: "Will you spray and clean with a preservative?" while a fourth posted: "Charles, it could deteriorate with the humidity, better restore it and put it inside the house."

Althorp has a magical quality to it and Charles is always proud to show off the property in its true beauty, capturing a serene natural scene last month.

The 58-year-old photographed the blooming trees on the vast landscape surrounding his lavish abode in the April sunshine. The beautiful image also captured the bright blue sky.

Captioning the photo, Charles penned: "Blossom to the left, with early morning sunshine kissing the side of @AlthorpHouse today."Fans went wild for the candid update. One follower penned: "Lovely spring photo. Kudos to the people at Althorp for maintaining its beauty."

A second added: "What a view to wake up to, I bet that’s something you will never get bored of… Have a good day sir." A third penned: "Beautiful photo, Charles."

© David Levenson The grand house was once home to Princess Diana

The fabulous insight came just hours before Charles' wife Karen, shared a surprising recommendation for their sprawling grounds.

Taking to social media, Lady Karen, 50, revealed that she has been sent a suggestion to get a trampoline for her sheep.

Referring to her's and Charles' own sheep, she penned: "Someone sent me this as an idea for lucky and minty," alongside the video of a sheep learning how to bounce on a trampoline on her Instagram Stories.

