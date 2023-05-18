Sarah Ferguson makes an appearance from idyllic Royal Lodge after addressing moving rumours

Prince Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson has appeared from the royal residence after speaking out over move rumours

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has made a virtual appearance from her home, Royal Lodge, which she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew – and the space looks more vibrant than ever, complete with eccentric decor.

The video comes as the Duchess has addressed the moving rumours that surround her husband. Reports had originally suggested that King Charles had requested the Prince to relocate from Royal Lodge to the smaller property, Frogmore Cottage, also in Windsor, but he appears to be staying put.

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV this week, Sarah addressed the ongoing speculation.

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into the cottage, Sarah replied: "Don't always believe what you read."

Pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

On Wednesday, another instalment of her Fergie and Friends series was released on YouTube, where the Duchess was in good spirits appearing from her usual spot of the property's light and airy conservatory.

Sarah was surrounded by an array of colourful props to make her storytime video even more captivating. The display included a whole pile of cuddly toys, a bee balloon, a selection of faux flowers and foliage and a sweet ragdoll.

© Photo: Twitter The royal has shown off her beautiful home online

The mother-of-two wore a pretty flower crown on her head, fitting into the surroundings perfectly. She added glasses to her look in order to read the book, The Bravest Boy I Know, by Aliya Bokazhanova.

In another recent interview, Sarah revealed what happens at her house when her beloved grandchildren come to visit. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the royal has admitted that she overhauls the property ahead of their arrival.

Royal Lodge is where the former royal couple live together

The Duchess said: "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!"

Although Sarah doesn't specify why the furniture has to be relocated, we presume it's for the little ones to have a safe and large enough place to run around.

Rumours surfaced that Prince Andrew would move into Frogmore Cottage

The garden is another space showcased often on Sarah's YouTube channel, and we're sure it is a place the kids love too.

© Photo: Instagram The Duchess has also filmed from the garden

The spectacular grounds cover a whopping 98 acres and they are not open to the public unlike many other royal homes. We have seen pictures inside of its gates which reveal there is a personalised tree swing with Eugenie's name on, plenty of impressive flowers and also lots of lovely trees.

Their outdoor space is incredible

As well as her current home, Royal Lodge, the Duchess has recently bought a £5 million property in the heart of Mayfair. It is reported that this could be an investment for her children and grandchildren's futures. But the jury is still out if Sarah will be moving into the home herself.

