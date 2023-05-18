Sarah Ferguson responds to reports Prince Andrew is moving into Frogmore Cottage

Sarah still lives with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain on remarkably good terms despite their divorce in 1996.

The former couple still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, with Sarah frequently speaking out in praise of the Prince. Discover more about their unusual love story in the video below...

A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

And in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV this week, she was asked about the speculation regarding Andrew and his home.

There has been much speculation about Royal Lodge, following multiple reports that King Charles has told Andrew to vacate his 98-acre home of 20 years.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Andrew and Sarah currently live at Royal Lodge in Windsor

According to The Telegraph, Andrew has "no plans to move house", however. Instead, he intends to honour the terms of the lease he signed in 2003 which still has 55 more years to run.

It has been suggested that if the Duke did move from Royal Lodge, he would move to nearby Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And Sarah has now addressed the ongoing speculation.

© PA Images Frogmore Cottage was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into the cottage, Sarah replied: “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Pushed further, she then added: “I don’t know. I take every day as it comes.”

Earlier this year, King Charles made a cut to this brother's annual allowance of £249,000, effectively pricing him out of the running costs of the 30-room Royal Lodge.

© Samir Hussein The King is said to have asked his brother to evict Royal Lodge

Andrew, who relies on the allowance since he left royal duties in 2019, moved into the Grade-II listed house in Windsor Great Park following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The lease agreement required Andrew to carry out, at his own expense, refurbishments estimated at £7.5million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Andrew may not benefit financially from any increase in the value of the property as the freehold belongs to the Crown Estate.

The Prince with his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice

The leasehold may be assigned to his widow or his two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, or a trust established solely for their benefit.

If he terminates the lease, the property would revert to the Crown Estate and he would be entitled to compensation for the refurbishment costs incurred up to a maximum of just under £7m.

© Tim Graham Sarah and Andrew with his mother, the late Queen

Andrew has made just a handful of public appearances since stepping back from public duties in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In February 2022, he reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Ahead of the US lawsuit, the late Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.