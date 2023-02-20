Sarah Ferguson's secret London home without Prince Andrew revealed The Duchess of York currently lives in Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew despite the couple divorcing in 1996. While the Duchess of York's main residence may be the grand Royal Lodge that Andrew leases from the Crown Estate, reports suggest that Sarah has a separate London home too.

The mother-of-two is said to have purchased the multi-million pound property in June 2022. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show it is a terraced house with Georgian style sash windows. Although it's rather sweet, it's a far cry from the sprawling estate of Royal Lodge.

It is unknown whether Sarah has moved into the home part-time or even if she will do so in the future. For now she gives small glimpses inside Royal Lodge during her social media filming...

It was reportedly once separated into two flats but has been converted into a single property, and is located close to many of London's most desirable hotspots.

Representatives for Sarah have confirmed the purchase but haven't shared any further details about the investment, including the price.

Sarah Ferguson lives at Royal Lodge at the moment

While Sarah still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge Windsor, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30million residence as her "home".

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Both of Sarah Ferguson's daughters have moved home lately.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August recently moved into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, after spending the past year living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marital home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

While Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna have moved to the Cotswolds.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have moved home recently too

