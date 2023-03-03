Who will live at Royal Lodge if Prince Andrew leaves? Reports suggest that King Charles III will ask his brother to leave

King Charles III has requested that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, but it seems that is not only the royal residence change that the new monarch is demanding.

Reports suggest that Prince Andrew will be leaving Royal Lodge along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, terminating his lease agreement with the Crown Estate at the request of his brother.

Over the years, Sarah has provided many looks inside, including this glimpse of the incredible gardens...

If the father-of-two Andrew does move out of the Grade II-listed 30-room mansion, who will be moving in?

Here are the contenders to make Royal Lodge their new home…

There have been rumours that the Prince and Princess of Wales could relocate the short distance from their current abode of Adelaide Cottage.

Royal Lodge is a huge 30-bed residence

Royal blogger @Gertsroyals has commented on the matter, writing: "Possible. But given The Waleses have a number of homes & all the flack they got when moving to the cottage in Windsor, I think that would be a bad PR move given the current economy. The Royal Lodge is a very large and grand place. And would be their biggest property."

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar seem an unlikely royal couple to move into the property, considering they already have their own lease on their royal residence, Bagshot Park in Surrey.

Could either Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice move into the house? It seems unlikely considering that they are not working royals. Beatrice is also settled in the Cotswolds now with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna and Eugenie could be tipped for a move to the US just like Harry and Meghan.

The Sussexes are leaving Frogmore Cottage

Perhaps the lodge will no longer be leased and be a grace and favour home that King Charles gifts to a member of the family, although this seems unlikely as the Crown Estate would then have to sacrifice the money made from leasing it.

