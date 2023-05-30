Cindy Crawford reveals rare sneak peek into epic Malibu home

Malibu is never not on our mind, but for Cindy Crawford, it’s just her every day. The eighties-into-nineties supermodel resides in the Californian neighborhood with her husband Rande Gerber and recently shared a glimpse inside the stunning property.

The 57-year-old celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband on Monday, taking to social media to share moments from their special day together. In addition to posting a host of adorable couple’s throwback snaps, Cindy also showed off a beautiful bouquet of pale coral roses.

The rose were brilliantly displayed in a white vase, placed on a mid-century wooden table lined with glossy magazines and coffee table art books. The room depicted in the image also boasted white marble floors, white walls, dark wooden features including a door, a rounded table with an oak base topped with plants, candles and more art books, a modern glass ceiling line and brown shutters in the backdrop.

The airy space is just one room in Cindy’s enviable Malibu residence. The supermodel and her family previously lived in an estate that recently hit the market for $99.5million – over double what the couple sold it for in 2018.

© Getty Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps

Cindy and Rande sold their former home for $70.4 million to no othet than Kim Kardashian. The supermodel had previously revealed her own exclusive tour of the house in her video for Vogue's 73 Questions back in 2017, and the new listing with Jade Mills of Coldwall Banker, Beverly Hills, has revealed an unrivalled look inside the house, which boasts direct access to the beach and sits on a three acre estate, with stunning coastal views.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the residence itself spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining. The house boasts a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

The supermodel celebrated her 25th anniversary with husband Rande Gerber

While Cindy and Rande offloaded the lavish estate in 2018, they still have an impressive property portfolio that includes a holiday villa in Los Cabos, Mexico, next door to Rande's best friend and business partner George Clooney.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford's $7.5million home is stunning

They also bought a $3million condo in The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach in March 2021, which boasts two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The development sits in seven-and-a-half acres on the beach and offers all the luxuries expected of a world-class resort including private boat docking, captained yachts, rooftop pools, restaurants, a cinema, health and wellness resources and much more.

Cindy Crawford's best photos at home in Malibu:

© Instagram Cindy loves to kick back and relax at home

© Instagram The star lives on a beach-side mansion

© Instagram The mother-of-two owns a beautiful garden

© Instagram Cindy often shares snaps of her California home while lounging in athleisure

© Instagram The star's house also boasts a luxe gym

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.