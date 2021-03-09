Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's new $3million Florida penthouse is incredible - see photos The couple splashed out on a new home

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are proud new owners of an incredible new Florida penthouse and it’s positively envy-inducing.

The couple have added to their property portfolio with an impressive pad on the East Coast of America.

Cindy and Rande splashed out $3million on the home located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach.

Their plush property is a lower penthouse within the $600million project and boasts two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. They also have a den.

Cindy and Rande are the latest celebrities to buy a penthouse in the development where Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza has a place, as well as baller Corey Dickerson, former Miss Germany, Petra Levin, and Jay Schottenstein, who is the CEO of American Eagle Outfitters.

The lobby inside The Ritz residences showcases its impressive decor PHOTO: Kim Sargent

The stunning property sits in seven-and-a-half acres on the beach and offers all the luxuries expected of a world-class resort including private boat docking, captained yachts, rooftop pools, restaurants, a cinema, health and wellness resources and so much more.

The residences have a private marina - PHOTO: Kim Sargent

"We are seeing a steady amount of interest from buyers looking to purchase at The Residences to use as a primary or secondary home and indulge in the exclusive amenity collection and premier service that comes with the iconic brand," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman South Florida. "

They have an array of resources. Pictured the club room. PHOTO: Kim Sargent

"The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach continues to set the benchmark for a new standard of fine living in one of South Florida’s most affluent neighborhoods."

Cindy and Rande’s main home is in Los Angeles, but with an escape this good-looking, they likely can't wait to get away for a holiday.



