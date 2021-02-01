Cindy Crawford's $7.5million home looks like a painting in new photo The model and Rande Gerber have owned the house since 2004

Cindy Crawford often reveals glimpses of her home in Malibu on social media, and she recently unveiled the most incredible garden of all time.

It showed an infinity pool with a stone terrace and cobalt blue sun loungers with wooden frames, overlooking the ocean and a beautiful sunrise.

Cindy captioned it: "Dawn of a new year! The upside of NYE at home was being in bed by 10:30 and up early to usher in the first sunrise of 2021. The words of the holiday song 'Joy to the World' ran through my head as I watched the sun come up, and heaven and nature sing! This past year has reminded all of us to cherish the little things in life, like waking up every day, a hug and sunrises. Happy New Year to all!"

Cindy Crawford's garden

Naturally, Cindy's fans were blown away by the image. One commented: "Damn that is gorgeous!" while another added: "What a beautiful sunrise to a beautiful New Year!" and a third wrote: "That property! SO gorgeous. Happy New Year!"

Cindy has owned the house since purchasing it in 2004. She has also inadvertently shown fans the kitchen which she previously told Architectural Digest was her favourite room of the home.

Cindy Crawford's kitchen

"Where we live in Malibu, that's our main house, we have a kitchen/family room," she explained. "And no matter what, that's where everyone wants to be. Because if you're hungry, there's food there, there's a TV. We have a super comfy sofa and two chairs with swivels. What I love about that room is it just brings everyone together."

According to Architectural Digest, Cindy had in fact put the home on the market for $7.5million in 2019, but in April 2020, she allowed the buyers to back out due to the pandemic and is yet to have relisted it.

