Cindy Crawford's office in $7.5million home is filled with family memories

Cindy Crawford showed off her dreamy office space in an inspirational post on Instagram to mark International Day of the Girl.

The supermodel, 55, shared a snap of herself with her feet on her chunky wooden desk as she reflected on her career as a female founder in the beauty space and encouraged women to support one another. The room has dark floors topped with a natural rug that tied in with the brown blinds covering the windows behind her.

A bookshelf is filled with colourful paperbacks, but perhaps the most eye-catching feature is her numerous black and white framed photos that line her windowsill. From a distance, they appear to be of her children Presley, 22, and Kaia, 20, whom she shares with her husband Rande Gerber.

Cindy wrote in the caption: "Today is International #DayOfTheGirl, and I’m celebrating the girl that I was, and the woman I am. As a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher and later a nuclear physicist or the first woman President because those were the biggest jobs I could think of. I knew I wanted to make a difference.

The supermodel posed inside her office to mark International Day of the Girl

"Now, I know we can impact, support, and uplift each other in so many small ways every single day. As a model and a female founder in the beauty space - and even more importantly as a mom - that’s really what I focus on.

"It’s been such a beautiful thing to hear and share the stories of women all over the country, and the world through @meaningfulbeauty. Remind all the girls in your life that they can do ANYTHING - especially if they support each other #SeeHer."

Cindy Crawford's living room has a similar neutral and wooden interior design

Cindy's main family home is in Malibu. She purchased the property in 2004 and put it back on the market for $7.5million in 2019, according to Architectural Digest. However, she allowed the buyers to back out due to the pandemic in April 2020. Cindy and Rande also recently splashed out $3million on a home located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach.

In an interview with AD, she explained how her office came in handy when it came to working at home following the pandemic.

"When I’m working, I go into my office," she said. "So when I’m not in my office, I’ll turn my ringer off; I don’t need every single alert on, especially since my kids were home."

Speaking of the challenges of working with children, the mother-of-two added: "Even my kids who are adults: I got a wood sign made for my office for when I closed the door and it says, 'Do not disturb.' They weren’t used to me being in a business meeting or doing an interview from home."

