King Charles to give up royal home as he heads to Romania

King Charles has headed to a private home in Romania, but he'll be giving up one of his homes

King Charles has an extensive property portfolio, but the monarch is set to begin downsizing, and has already made the decision to give up the lease on one of his homes when it expires during the summer.

The Telegraph has reported that Charles will be selling his Welsh farmhouse, Llwynywermod, which be brought back in 2007 at the cost of £1.2million. The 192-acre estate, which is also home to several holiday cottages, used to be the King's base of operations whenever he visited Wales, but now that he is no longer the Prince of Wales, he has decided to sell it on.

WATCH: King Charles speaks of 'privilege' of being Prince of Wales

Charles has also been paying rent on the property since he passed the Duchy of Cornwall, which he used to purchase it, onto his son, Prince William.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales confirmed to the publication that the royal would not be inheriting the property, instead choosing to stay in hotels whenever he visits Wales in order to help the local economy.

Charles oversaw the building process of the property to ensure that it was as sustainable as possible. Welsh materials including lime plaster and Welsh slate were reused and sourced locally, local workmen were recruited, heating and hot water comes from a wood-chip boiler, and the house even has rainwater storage.

© Chris Jackson The King will be selling Llwynywermod

Inside, the main reception room in the home has grand high ceilings with wooden awning. There is a traditional log fireplace with two cream armchairs, and a wooden shelving unit displaying various ceramic vases at one side. The walls are decorated with two printed tapestries.

MORE: King Charles arrives in Romania ahead of Prince Harry's imminent visit to the UK

One of the bedrooms in the home has a double bed with a button-back grey headboard, and two cream wooden side tables with matching floral lamps. The walls are cream, and the ceilings are vaulted.

Outside, the gardens are surrounded by 192 acres of countryside in the area of Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire. Charles and Camilla have various flower sleepers, where they grow their own plants and vegetables.

© Chris Jackson The King has owned the property since 2007

Llwynywermod might just be the first of several parts of his property portfolio that Charles decides to leave behind since becoming monarch as he begins to move into more official residences like Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

GALLERY: 6 photos that show King Charles III's sweet bond with Duchess Sophie

MORE: King Charles sparks reaction from royal fans after moving Windsor Castle event

One such property is Dolphin House, a six-bedroom property on Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly. It is where Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed a summer staycation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2019, and offers complete privacy, set upon an island with just 175 residents that is only accessible via sea or air.

© WPA Pool The home was the pair's base of operations when they headed to Wales

Another property whose future is uncertain is Charles and Camilla's former official residence, Clarence House. It was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there from 1953 until her death in 2002.While the King and Queen continue to live in the property, it is likely they will move out when restoration work is completed at Buckingham Palace.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.