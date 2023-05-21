King Charles to retreat to off-grid home without Queen Camilla

The monarch is reportedly set to spend some time out of the public eye following the coronation

King Charles has had a busy time recently, not least during the build-up to his and Queen Camilla's coronation on 6 May.

No wonder, then, that the monarch is hoping for some rest and relaxation, and he is reportedly planning a restorative trip away – although the Queen Consort won't be joining him.

According to the Daily Mail, the King plans to spend some time at his home in Transylvania, leaving in early June.

Charles is expected to spend at least a week in the rural location but will also have the opportunity to meet with the country's president, Klaus Iohannis, during his trip.

His Majesty's property is a farmhouse in the small village of Viscri which he bought in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998.

Typically, he spends a couple of days a year there and the guest house is then rented out to the public. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

The property takes its name from the distinct blue hue of the building. A rustic aesthetic is maintained throughout, with high ceilings and concrete white walls.

The bedrooms are furnished exclusively with antique Transylvanian furniture and according to the guesthouse's website, there are no televisions or radios, in order to create an atmosphere "of peace and tranquility".

Three of the bedrooms' en-suites feature their own bathtubs and the space is decorated with patterned wallpaper and hand-painted plates, reflecting authentic Transylvanian culture. The guest house has its own outdoor breakfast barn, complete with an enormous bread oven.

Nestled among the hills and meadows of the Zalan Valley, Charles's simple Romanian hideaway is surrounded by some of the most beautiful and biodiverse wildflower meadows in the region.

The hills above the property are roamed by wolves and bears, and in the forests flourish one of Europe's rarest and most spectacular orchids, the lady's slipper.

Farmers still use horses and carts and cultivate their land with hoes and scythes, as if the industrial revolution has yet to reach their boundaries. In the early years of his visits, Charles and his security team reportedly slept in pull-out wooden truckle beds and used outside toilets.

While her husband is away, Camilla will remain at her Ray Mill residence in Wiltshire, which is a spectacular property that boasts stables, an outdoor swimming pool and even its own river, bought by the Queen Consort for £850,000 in 1994, following her divorce from Andrew Parker-Bowles.

The former couple's daughter, Laura Lopes, married Harry Lopes on the estate in 2006 and it is also where Kate Middleton took 75th birthday portraits of Camilla last year.

Before Charles and Camilla were crowned, the King boasted an incredible £1.2billion property portfolio but ahead of the monarch's coronation day, Charles passed his Duchy of Cornwall holdings onto Prince William.

However, he still owns several private homes, from Clarence House in London to Dolphin House on the Isles of Scilly.

