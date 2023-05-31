6 photos that show King Charles III's sweet bond with Duchess Sophie

The monarch's coronation took place on 6 May

Besides being the reigning British monarch, King Charles III is a doting father, grandfather and uncle to key members of the royal family.

From his touching moments with Prince Louis, to his emotional reunion with Princess Anne at the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, it's clear to see that His Majesty adores spending time with his loved ones.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into King Charles's sweet friendship with his sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie. Keep scrolling to discover their best moments together…

Christmas Day at Sandringham

© Getty Christmas is always a special time in the royal family's calendar

Christmas Day is a huge event in the royal family's calendar. As part of the festive celebrations, members of the royal family take part in a walkabout before attending a church service in Sandringham.

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, Sophie and the then-Prince Charles enjoyed a sweet moment together as they waited outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prom at the Palace

© Getty Charles had Sophie in stitches

In 2002, members of the royal family gathered to attend the Prom at the Palace. The musical extravaganza saw leading performers of classical music from around the world perform in London to mark the late Queen's Golden Jubilee.

Sophie – who looks almost unrecognisable thanks to her cropped hairdo – was pictured laughing hysterically as she watched the musical spectacle alongside the then-Prince Charles.

RAF Flypast

© Getty The royal family had an absolute blast at the RAF flypast

Sophie and Charles shared yet another giggle back in 2018 at the RAF flypast. The duo were snapped on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace on 10 July – and we can't help but wonder what set them off…

WATCH: King Charles's sweet interaction with sister-in-law Sophie at Commonwealth Day service

The flypast marked the centenary of the Royal Air Force which was founded on 1 April 1981. As part of the celebrations, up to 100 aircraft soared above Buckingham Palace.

Royal Ascot 2022 Day 1

© Getty The duo roared with laughter

Sophie appeared to be an absolute hoot at Royal Ascot in 2022. On day one, Sophie and Charles enjoyed watching the horse-racing extravaganza from the comfort of their coveted royal box.

At one point, Sophie appeared to make Prince Charles howl with laughter, and thankfully, the priceless moment was caught on camera...

Royal Ascot 2022 Day 2

© Shutterstock Sophie looked radiant in blue

The laughs certainly didn't end there. On day two, Charles and Sophie were yet again pictured enjoying a jovial moment alongside the likes of Duchess Camilla and Prince Edward.

Sophie looked positively radiant as she chatted to the monarch in the glorious sunshine. And yes, we're obsessed with her periwinkle blue outfit!

Garden party June 2022

© Getty The royals travelled to Scotland

Laughs aside, Duchess Sophie is a true pillar of support. On 29 June 2022, the mother-of-two looked every inch the encouraging sister-in-law as she joined Charles, Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward for a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

During their visit, Sophie was photographed proudly standing next to Prince Charles as they posed for a group photo.

