King Charles' flamboyant red bed is a sight to behold

His Majesty's room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland is so spectacular

King Charles III has an impressive property portfolio with royal residences up and down the country and his palace in Scotland, Holyrood House, has the most impressive bedroom.

The private boudoir was revealed over the weekend on the Royal Collection Trust's Instagram feed and it left fans utterly mesmerised.

The grand four-poster bed has patterned sheets, a frilly valance, a decadent headboard and a pelmet and curtains all in the same regal red hue.

The walls are decorated with awe-inspiring tapestries and there is a huge painting on the ornate ceiling. Another beautiful feature of the room is the traditional fireplace, alongside it a grandfather clock has been placed.

The comments section was filled with love for the room, with one writing: "Just make me swoon! How gorgeous," and another adding: "Extraordinary! Beautiful! "

© Photo: Getty Images The Palace of Holyrood is in Edinburgh

The interesting caption reads: "This ornately carved bed with acanthus leaves, scrolls and shells stands in the King’s Bedchamber in the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Historically people slept more upright, supported by bolsters, which is why beds tended to be shorter. This bed may look small, but it’s actually 6ft long."

While it is named the 'King's bedchamber' it is of course not known if the monarch would lay his head to rest in this room or if it is in fact preserved for members of the public to view on tours.

When Charles is in Scotland, he tends to stay at Balmoral Castle, meaning Holyroodhouse is less likely to get a visit from His Majesty.

What is the King's home Balmoral Castle like?

Balmoral Castle was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite residences, and she spent many summers at the country retreat.

© Getty The royal family enjoyed many summers at the castle

The estate covers around 50,000 acres and the garden includes a greenhouse, flower garden and kitchen garden.

The interiors are incredibly traditional with coloured carpets, antique furniture and plenty of artwork dotted around.

© Photo: Getty Images The interiors of the castle are very traditional

It was extremely poignant that Charles' mother, the Queen, passed away at her "paradise in the Highlands," and it is likely the place holds a lot of bittersweet memories for the monarch.

Recently, the official Instagram account for Balmoral's estate shared an advertisement for two job roles at the iconic residence, a joiner, and a decorator.

© Photo: Getty Images Her Majesty passed away at the castle

The post read: "Are you a qualified or time served Joiner or Decorator? Take the next step in your career with a unique opportunity to join the busy works department at Balmoral Estate!

© Photo: Getty Images The castle has a vast estate

We are currently searching for applicants with a good all-round knowledge of building, maintenance and other trades. The available positions are full time, working Monday to Friday and accommodation may be available, if required."

So you could help redecorate Charles' beloved home if you've got the skills it takes!

