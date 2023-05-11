King Charles' incredible property overhaul – new progress photos revealed

His Majesty King Charles III has sanctioned changes at Sandringham in Norfolk – see the latest photos

King Charles, 74, was officially crowned on 6 May, but even before his coronation, His Majesty was already making changes within the monarchy – everything from new titles to property changes…

He now has free reign over what happens at all of his royal residences and for Sandringham in Norfolk that means an eco-overhaul in the glorious grounds.

In brand new photos, we can see the progress that has been made with Charles’ garden overhaul project, which involves replacing the existing lawn with a bio-diverse topiary garden.

The aerial shot reveals the dramatic change that the lawn has undergone and now the hard work begins to make it look thriving once again. The project has taken a team of professionals to make the important changes at the Norfolk residence.

© Bav Media and Geoff Robinson The lawn has been dug up at Sandrinham

While there is still a little way to go to ensure the garden is picture-perfect, the project is due to be complete this month, which will be welcomed news for visitors coming to the royal home over the summer.

© Bav Media and Geoff Robinson The team are hard at work making the changes

When Charles first announced the plans, a statement on his behalf read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

The team shared the plans a few months ago

Gardening and sustainability are two things close to the monarch’s heart and he also has a very impressive garden space at his private country residence of Highgrove.

The walled garden is a crowning feature, and it looks beautiful all year round.

Highgrove House has glorious gardens

The Highgrove Garden Instagram has shared a series of photographs of the idyllic grounds, and they look so stunning. The caption read: "Highgrove’s Kitchen Garden is a perfect example of a highly productive but beautifully ornamental walled garden, offering something to see all through the year."

"Heaven on Earth," added one fan, and another wrote: "I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful."

Check out the blooming plants

Bookings are open now for dates throughout the summer so royal fans can admire the beauty in person. However, dates do sell out fast.

Charles purchased the impressive residence in 1980 and he once lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the couple spent much of their time there during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It is a true sanctuary!

