Exclusive: Jess Wright's immaculate Essex mansion near brother Mark - full post-renovation tour

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright is one to watch when it comes to nailing an ultra-glamorous aesthetic. And with her stylish sister-in-law Michelle Keegan and brother Mark Wright living up the road, it wasn't much to expect that Jess, 38, would have a gorgeous home.

The star's newly-renovated Essex mansion certainly doesn't disappoint and now she and her husband William Lee-Kemp share a son, Preston, we can't think of anywhere more perfect to raise a family. The pair welcomed their little one in May 2022 and now they have the picture-perfect setting for his early years.

© HELLO! Jess has opened the doors to her home

Jess let HELLO! into her gorgeous home in an exclusive interview and offered a full tour of the property which is a neutral haven with minimalist energy and the most peaceful atmosphere. From a spa-like bathroom to a kitchen which is every chef's dream, the home is the ideal spot for relaxing after a long day or for hosting friends and family.

© HELLO! Jess and Will share a son

"It's a really amazing feeling to be here," Jess, 38, says as she shows HELLO! around the six-bedroom, four-bathroom property. "I walk around and say to Will: 'I can't believe we live here'. It's a dream come true - I just pinch myself every time I walk through the front door. And to know that me and Will have achieved our new home by working hard and doing it all ourselves is wonderful."

WATCH: Jess Wright gives us an exclusive home tour

Take a tour of the home in full yourself as Jess shows how extensive renovations have brought her Essex dream mansion to life.

Presley's bedroom © HELLO! A lot of effort has gone into creating a picture-perfect bedroom for Jess' son. His room is what kids' dreams are made of with an incredibly intricate wall mural with blocks with his name on surrounded by characters from Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Moana. To tie the room in with the rest of the house, cream carpet has been put down and the room is accessorised with cream furniture.



Presley's play area © HELLO! Taking a closer look at Presley's bedroom, fans will spot his ball pit and koala bear rocking horse as well as the cosy armchair.

Jess' island © HELLO! We love how Jess has opted for a neutral colour scheme but used accents of different shades to add depth to the space. The star's kitchen features a stunning marble backsplash that coordinates with her grey bar stools. The cool stones are offset by warm touches in the gold tap, cupboard handles, and light fittings.



Jess' kitchen © HELLO! Zooming in on Jess' kitchen, fans will spot her incredible American-style double fridge and how the star has added her signature feminine touch in the form of a vase of white roses.



Jess' dining room © HELLO! Gorgeous double glass doors with black detailing open into Jess' dining room. She has filled the space with a large oval dining table in a dark wood that has been lightened up by the white boucle chairs with gold hardware. The cosy neutral patterned rug makes the space feel inviting and adds dimension.



Jess' sitting room © HELLO! Jess has carried the neutral colour scheme into her sitting room. The TV star herself described the space as 'peaceful' and we couldn't agree more. Her room feels light and airy, thanks to the white sofa and oatmeal plush carpet with decorative cushions. She has used textured wallpaper to add another visual element to the space, a clever way to add interest into a minimalist space.



Somewhere to relax as a couple © HELLO! The plush feel of Jess' home makes it the perfect place to enjoy some downtime with her husband whom she wed in 2021.



The extra touches © HELLO! Jess has paid attention to detail with this space. We love her coffee table which has a space built into it for decorative elements to sit.



A spot for Bella © HELLO! Not only is Jess' new home the perfect home for her, Will, and Presley to enjoy, but she has ensured her plentiful seating offers a resting place for her adorable Yorkshire terrier, Bella.



Jess' master bedroom © HELLO! We can see why Jess enjoys relaxing in her gorgeous master bedroom. The room feels uncluttered and inviting with an impressive bed adorned with cosy throw pillows.



Jess' bathroom © HELLO! Jess wanted to feel like she had a spa at home when she and her interior designer set about creating her perfect bathroom. It is mission accomplished as far as we are concerned. The space has double sinks built into neutral marble cabinetry with gold accents. The glass and gold sconces reflect light around the room with the help of several mirrors.



Credits:

Wardrobes by Hammonds

Interior designers - Sixty 3 London

Curtains and blinds - CD Blinds

London Parquet Flooring - Living Kitchen Flooring

All decoration work ICONNIC Decor Ltd @weareiconnic

Carpets by Cormar

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.