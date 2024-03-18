Jessica Wright's interior designers on how to make your home look and feel luxurious

When Jessica Wright turned to Sixty3 London, a London-based interior design studio to transform the interiors of her dream family home, her brief was "to create a luxurious yet liveable family home using a neutral colour palette and elegant designs".

Luckily for interior design specialists Ginny Green and Charlotte Griffin, Jess and her husband William Lee-Kemp's home couldn't have been a more perfect space to stamp their signature style of elegant and timeless luxury onto.

"I walk around and say to Will: 'I can't believe we live here'. It's a dream come true - I just pinch myself every time I walk through the front door," Jess formerly told HELLO! when she invited us into her stunning Essex property.

Take a look inside her luxurious 'hotel-worthy' home that underwent six months of renovations…

WATCH: Jessica Wright gives us a tour inside her home inspired by a 'luxury hotel'

"We are both always highly inspired by the fashion world and often include fashion images in our interior concepts," says Ginny.

"We both come from a fashion background before interiors and feel that the two are intrinsically linked. Our personal style is comparable to those forever classic pieces which can be versatile and stand the test of time," adds Charlotte.

© Sixty3 London Ginny Green and Charlotte Griffin of Sixty3 London specialise in luxury interior design

"When working on a new project we also take inspiration from our travels not only from the colours inspired by nature but also from boutique hotels and restaurants where parts of the design has inspired us."

If you're inspired by Jessica's exquisite interiors, Sixty3 London's directors detailed exactly how to turn your own property into the ultimate luxury zen den.

From choosing a colour palette that screams high society to how to spend your budget wisely, here is everything Ginny and Georgia suggest…

Consider your colour palette

"Use a warm neutral colour palette of light taupe, incorporating earthy tones such as taupe and cream as a base and contrasting this with dark coloured wood and bronze or brushed brass metal finishes," explains Ginny.

© Sixty3 London Sixty3 London transformed Jessica and William's Essex home with a warm neutral palette

"The contrast between dark and light is always a striking one so don’t be afraid to bring in some darker pieces to add interest. When you have a neutral scheme, texture and pattern are your friend."

Charlotte adds: "To avoid the scheme looking flat or bland be sure to add in lots of different textures, such as woven fabrics like the one used on the back of Jessica’s kitchen bar stools and curtains and lots of patterns or trims like those introduced on the sofa cushions.

Layer up your lighting

"Each room should have multiple layers of lighting which will be on a dimmer where possible to allow you to create the right ambience for different times of the day or night. These layers can include ceiling lights, lighting within joinery, table or floor lamps and wall lights," explains Charlotte.

© Sixty3 London Sixty3 London recommend having several layers of lighting, which they implemented in Jessica's stunning kitchen

"Having multiple options for lighting up each room creates a sophisticated look which can give you more flexibility and be adapted to how the room is being used."

Always hide toiletries

Ginny recommends using drawers in the under sink vanity unit, over cupboards, to maximise use of the storage space and ensure that the areas at the back are more easily accessible day to day.

© Sixty3 London Jessica's bathroom could rival a five-star hotel

"You’ll see in Jessica’s principal en suite we opted for six large drawers which is the perfect place to store toiletries and other items out of sight, keeping the bathroom looking tidy," she says.

Savvy spending

Organise your budget to allow for some pricier statement pieces. "One of the benefits of having an interior designer is to enable your budget to work in the best possible way for your project," says Charlotte.

© Sixty3 London Jessica Wright's home is flooded with natural light

"Often clients find that we choose to spend a bit more than they would have anticipated on a few key pieces but then spend less in other areas to help facilitate this," explains the interior design expert.

Plan your space wisely

Ginny adds: "Be sure to carefully measure and select pieces which work well with the rooms you have. There is nothing worse than oversized pieces taking up too much space in a room or pieces of furniture which are too small leaving vacuums of unused space around them.

"Getting the size of your furnishings right will help achieve a beautiful refined and considered look."