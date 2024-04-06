Italian fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi opens doors to luxury chalet - see inside

Couturier Elisabetta Franchi brings the same passion to her homes as she does to her fashion collections and they’re infused with as much imagination. So at her family’s refuge in Italy’s Cortina D’Ampezzo she’s embraced the mountain mood in her own special way, turning a traditional chalet into a melange of warm sensuality and avant-garde style. The creativity doesn’t stop there.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

As we see in these pictures, Elisabetta has even come up with fun custom outfits –such as a dirndl skirt with crop top and boots – to fit the scene. All in all, it’s a true winter wonderland and she loves to share it. Giant toy bears welcome her guests and she gathers everyone around a rock-hewn fireplace or in her spectacular snow garden, as she tells us here.

How long have you had this house, Elisabetta?

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"I bought it in 2010, after a long search. It’s a classic 1940s Ampezzanchalet and as soon as I saw it, I fell in love and bought it immediately.“I believe you should respect a place that has welcomed you, but equally, I do have my own taste, so here among the beautiful Dolomites, I decided to amp up the mood and give it all a modern touch."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

What would you say were key elements of the renovation?

"Wood is very important because it makes up 80 per cent of the house. It was fired at a certain temperature to obtain this particular light shade. Then I wanted a touch of marble. The kind we’ve used looks as if it’s dusted with snow.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"As for the colour scheme, I thought the traditional dark Cortina shades like burgundy would be too heavy, so I played with lighter ones like ecru, especially on the lower floors. And I used lots of mirrors, to add light and interesting perspectives."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

Tell us about some of the spaces

"There are three living rooms, on different floors. In the one in the basement, a 23ft wall made of rock connects it to the floor above and gives a sense of height. Set into it is a fireplace that looks like a tongue of flame. The top salon is long and narrow, so I designed the sofas myself to fit its shape.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"The breakfast room has an incredible wraparound view of the mountains. It’s like being in a painting. As for the kitchen, I wanted it to be somewhere you don’t only cook, but can open a bottle of wine with friends, so I put in a long counter."

The bedrooms look like something out of a fairytale...

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"When I designed my children’s rooms, I aimed for something timeless that would suit them both now and in the future. Formy 16-year-old daughter Ginevra, I went for cashmere fabrics and crystal lamps that look like bunches of grapes growing up the wall. And for her 11-year-old brother Leone, I turned to RalphLauren, for example, for the leather upholstery.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"My room is on the second floor and behind the bed is a window with a vista of the town bell tower. I always enjoy that, especially when the sunset lights it up."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

What about the objects you have, such as the giant bears?

"I’m a bear lover and they’re a reminder of the mountains. Bruno the black bear welcomes you as you enter the house and then here’s a bear couple, Gianni and Giuseppina, who are my Romeo and Juliet! One of them is climbing a huge tree trunk that goes up through the ceiling and was quite a challenge to install. I’ve even lined the hallway leading to the children’s and guest rooms with faux fur, so it’s like being inside a bear’s belly. I’ve also got deer antler chandeliers.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"Apart from that, as soon as you come in you can see that this is the home of someone who lives and breathes fashion. There are lots of books about it. Then there are family photos and paintings, including one by the artist Endless, who is a friend of mine."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

You’ve turned your garden into a kind of outdoor living room...

"Yes, it’s wonderful in summer and, in winter, sometimes you have to walk through a tunnel of snow to reach it. It’s a magical spot for an aperitif."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

Your children must have a great time in Cortina...

"They do and I adore being here with them. It’s the perfect place for family holidays. The children have spent every Christmas here since they were born. Many families have had a home in the town for two or three generations and the kids all get together, so it’s a place where friendships put down roots and grow."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

What are your favourite mountain activities?

"In the last few years, I’ve really got into skiing with climbing skins, which you attach to your skis so that you can walk uphill. With downhill skiing, you’re at the mercy of the lifts and sometimes, when it’s crowded, you spend more time queuing than you do going down the slope, whereas with skins, you can climb the mountain yourself, maybe aiming to finish up at a shelter three hours away.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"It takes a lot of determination and when you get to the top you say: ‘Wow, I’ve made it. ’“We like to reach a shelter late in the afternoon, wait for dusk, then ski back down by torchlight."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

You bring your beloved dogs here, too, don’t you?

"Yes. I have nine, who mainly live at my home in Bologna, the city where I was born. They’re all rescue dogs."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

In 2014, you created the Elisabetta Franchi charitable foundation for canines. How’s it doing?

"Well, sometimes it feels like a drop in the ocean but many drops make a bowlful and, little by little, we’re making a difference. We help a lot with adoptions and provide masses of food for dogs in need. We’ve also got involved in children’s pet therapy. Every Saturday morning, we take four greyhounds to paediatric wards in Bologna, where they cheer up the sick children.

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

"And, of course, you’re as busy as ever with your fashion label, which has been going since 1998. "

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

How is it evolving?

"Today, we have 340 employees and outlets in 78 countries. My clients have always been sensual, sophisticated women who want to feel beautiful whatever they’re doing. Each season, the collection offers a different take on that, with themes like rock chick or college girl, for example."

© MATTIA BETTINELLI

PRODUCTION & INTERVIEW: NANA BOTTAZZI

PHOTOS: MATTIA BETTINELLI

JEWELLERY: CHANTECLER

