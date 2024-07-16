Kylian Mbappé snaps up £11m Madrid mega-mansion owned by Gareth Bale

From signing multi-million dollar contracts to scoring six-figure brand deals and raking in the dimes from broadcasting rights, tickets and merchandise, it's no secret that professional footballers are in the top tier of the food chain when it comes to salaries.

France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is one of the world's highest-paid footballers, earning an estimated £250,000 per week from the La Liga club alone.

The BBC reported the 25-year-old could actually earn £128 million per year, thanks to his hefty signing-on bonus after leaving Paris Saint-Germain F.C. at the end of this year's season.

© Getty France's Kylian Mbappé has relocated to Spain after being signed by La Liga champion club Real Madrid

Like most football stars, Mbappé has chosen to invest some of his fortune into property, and his latest purchase is reportedly Welsh footballer Gareth Bale's former mega mansion.

It was formerly reported that the Real Madrid star had bought a property in La Moraleja for €18 million – an affluent area located in the municipality of Alcobendas. Over the years, the community has attracted a cluster of famous faces, including American actor Richard Gere who purchased a property in La Moraleja for €11 million.

© SOPA Images Gareth Bale and Emma Rhys-Jones raised their young family in Madrid before the footballer retired

According to French publication Le Parisien, the footballer has actually purchased a home in the upscale neighbourhood of La Finca in Madrid, otherwise referred to as "Spanish Beverly Hills".

The exclusive region of Spain can be recognised by the luxurious villas reaching prices of more than £20m, golf courses, greenery and its star-studded neighbourhood. The ritzy district has long been a favourite amongst the mega-rich, and is where England's Jude Bellingham, Belgian footballer Eden Hazard, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo call home.

© Instagram Jude Bellingham is said to live in a lavish apartment with his mum in La Finca

Mbappé's new seven-bedroom home, which he reportedly bought off the Welshman for a cool £11 million, also boasts 11 bathrooms, several terraces, a private golf green, a built-in movie theatre, hot tub, indoor pool and covered parking with space for six cars.

According to Le Parisien, La Finca is so secure that residents have to show their credentials even to gain access to the heavy surveillance postcode.