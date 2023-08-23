Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps' pristine home is her secret passion - see inside

The England goalkeeper has admitted that property development is one of her favourite projects

The Lionesses did England proud as they sailed through to the FIFA World Cup Final in Australia earlier this month. Despite their 1-0 loss to Spain, the team are no doubt proud of their history-making achievement as they recover with their partners and families at home.

While their football team takes the team across the globe, the Lionesses have surprisingly down-to-earth lives with their partners and families back in the UK - and occasionally they share glimpses via social media so fans can admire their private homes.

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, 30, shares very little about her private life on social media - but from what she has shared, it's clear to see the talented footballer is incredibly proud of her home.

Keep scrolling to see inside the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper in the World's humble abode…

© Instagram Mary Earps with a friend in her living room

Mary's living space looked immaculate and minimal when she shared a glamorous photo alongside her friend ahead of the Manchester Champions Gala Dinner in 2022.

© Instagram Mary posed on her brand new sofa shortly after moving into her new home

We wish we could sink into Mary's plush cream cube sofa, which she thanked Swft Home for shortly after moving into her new home.

© Instagram The England goalkeeper stayed at home on NYE

At the start of last year, the goalkeeper penned: "Seeing in the NY as it should be done, at home in my slippers," on Instagram, along with a photo of herself standing against a backdrop of two-tone wallpaper with delicate floral details.

© Instagram Mary looked so pleased with her new, regal bed

Mary's bedroom is where her penchant for ultra-luxe décor truly shines through. The footballer shared a photo perched on a large double bed with a regal headboard lined with emerald and gold velvet.

The sports star admitted that off the pitch, property is her secret passion as she shared a snap from inside her minimal, modern new home.

© Instagram The footballer has a secret love for property development

"Life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, despite what the ‘gram might tell you. Whatever the discipline, whatever the dream, there are no magic beans or shortcuts to success — just a hell of a lot of hard work, resilience & determination in the face of adversity, and many many sleepless nights! Manifest it," wrote Mary, after revealing her passion for property development.

© Instagram The 30-year-old has a minimal kitchen with silver details

Mary's kitchen appears to be cream and silver, boasting a sleek contemporary design.