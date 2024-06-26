Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's £80million property portfolio – including new Dubai mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire at this year's Euros and the star striker has been dominating the field. While he will be staying in Germany for the tournament, the 39-year-old has quite the property portfolio to choose to return to following its conclusion.

From his native Portugal to a swanky apartment in New York City to a new mansion in an exclusive Dubai neighbourhood, Cristiano has properties on three different continents, totalling in excess of £80million!

Scroll down to discover all you need to know about the footballer's many properties…

Cascais

© Alexandre Rotenberg / Alamy Stock Photo The stunning mansion overlooks the sea

One of the most recent additions to Cristiano's growing property fold is his mansion in Cascais, Portugal. The property, which was built between 2022 and 2023, carries a price tag of £22million.

The contemporary design has a striking sea view and the four-floor building also features a home cinema, gym, tennis court and two garages for the star's luxury car fleet.

Lisbon

The footballer who grew up on the streets of Lisbon has quite the property in the city

The football icon also has a home in his native country's capital city with a stunning penthouse apartment close to the Eduardo VII Park. The £6million property is reportedly one of the most expensive ever sold in Portugal and it boasts numerous amenities including a swimming pool, gym and three bedrooms.

Geres

The property is located inside a national park

Purchased in 2012, Cristiano is also the proud owner of a beautiful riverside mansion in the Peneda-Gerês National Park. The stunning property perfectly matches the equally as beautiful surroundings and aerial photos show that it even has a private dock.

The footballer used to have tennis courts on the property, but when these and two other annexes were deemed illegal, he had them demolished, donating the materials to those in need. Although he's believed to have sold the home to his former teammate, Pepe, Architectural Digest reports that the footballer is still listed as its owner.

Funchal, Madeira

© Instagram The star's Madeira home is so pretty

Once a warehouse for local businesses, the star now owns a converted mansion in the Portuguese city of Funchal that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. The star spent £7million renovating the now monochrome property that he bought from famed designer Nini Andrade Silva.

Like many of his homes, the property features two Olympic-sized swimming pools, an expansive gymnasium and even a mini football field where he plays with his sons.

Madrid

The Madrid home has a stunning pool

Given that he played for Real Madrid for nine years, it's no surprise that the icon had a house in the Spanish capital. The home was designed by Spanish architect Joaquín Torres Vérez and it features seven bedrooms over four stories.

With the star no longer playing for Spain, he doesn't live at the property, but instead rents it out with rent roughly being £16,000 a month.

Marbella

Marbella is Cristiano's holiday home

Alongside all his other homes, the Portuguese striker also has his own holiday home in Marbella. The stunning property is inside an exclusive neighbourhood, which has been dubbed the ' Superstars Cul de Sac'.

Inside, you'll find things common in Cristiano's homes including a personal gym and wine cellar, while outside features an infinity pool and sunken fire pit.

New York City

The footballer no longer owns the NYC apartment

The globetrotting star used to own property inside Trump Tower, reportedly splashing £18.5million on the penthouse suite. The property boasted breathtaking views of Central Park, but Cristiano sold his home at a loss. Vanity Fair reports that he sold the home due to its association with former US president Donald Trump.

Turin

© Instagram The star has shared several insights inside his Turin home

While playing for Italian side Juventus, Cristiano and his family lived in a lavish Turin mansion, which wife Georgina Rodriguez joked that she would often get "lost" inside the sprawling property.

The property, located in an exclusive neighbourhood, had a large playroom for his children, split into a blue section for the boys and a pink part for the girls. It also featured an indoor pool and its own spa!

Dubai

Following his move to Dubai, the striker now has property in the city with his mansion due to located on a unique island in the city, which is shaped like a seahorse. It will join only 15 other properties in the area, with the area boasting exclusive beaches and members-only clubs.

