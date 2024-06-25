England players' jaw-dropping homes: Harry Kane's £30m hilltop mansion, Gareth Southgate's haunted home, more

As football fever sweeps the country, the nation is hoping Harry Kane and his England squad will bring home the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship title.

While we keep our fingers crossed 'It's Coming Home' this summer, where do the Three Lions call home when they're not on the pitch?

From their multi-million pound family mansions where they're raising little footballers of their own to lavish bachelor pads, keep scrolling to see the mind-blowing homes of England's top players...

1/ 7 © WPA Pool Harry Kane's £30 million German mansion When the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, 30, signed to Bayern Munich in 2023, it was the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history, costing €110 million. Harry used his paycheck to level up his property portfolio, purchasing a lavish hilltop mansion above the River Isar near Munich - an area considered to be the 'Beverley Hills of Bavaria'. Complete with a spa, sundeck, breathtaking forest views and sprawling greenery, the England captain's home is the perfect haven to raise Ivy, six, Vivienne, five, Louis, two, and five-month-old Henry Edward with his childhood sweetheart, Kate.

2/ 7 Phil Foden's £3 million Cheshire home Phil Foden, 24, had humble beginnings growing up in a modest Stockport home with his parents, but the Manchester City player soon invested his stratospheric earnings into property as his football career took off. In 2018, the then 18-year-old purchased a £2 million home in Cheshire for his parents, where he lived until 2021. Now, the soon-to-be father-of-three, who is expecting his third child with his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke is said to live in a £3 million, six-bed gated house in the picturesque Cheshire village of Prestbury.

3/ 7 © Instagram Jordan Pickford's luxury family mansion Jordan Pickford has a dreamy set up in Cheshire with his wife Megan and their two young children, Arlo and Ostara. The Pickfords' family home is reportedly worth £2.1 million. While the couple are relatively private about their personal life, Meghan has occasionally shared glimpses at the lavish property on Instagram. The home boasts plush interiors, a large, modern kitchen, a cosy lounge and a beautifully manicured garden. It recently played host to Megan's baby shower, in which an Instagram photo of their plush minimalist interiors could be seen. INSIDE: Jordan Pickford's very private home life: His 2 adorable kids and childhood sweetheart wife

4/ 7 Jude Bellingham's humble home with mum At just 20, Jude Bellingham is one of the highest paid footballers in the England squad, taking home an estimated £ 17,846,245 per year. Despite his sky-high earnings, the Birmingham-born Real Madrid midfielder is believed to still live with his parents. When the talented football star was signed to La Liga, he reportedly moved to La Finca neighbourhood in the west of Madrid where properties are listed for around £11 million. SEE: Meet Jude Bellingham's rumoured Dutch model girlfriend Laura Celia Valk Considering his age and demanding training schedule, Jude's mother Denise moved with him to help manage his affairs - and the footballer couldn't be more grateful. At his unveiling, Jude said: "Without my mum, sometimes I'd get too low with the lows or too high with the highs and I stay pretty humble because I've got her around. "It's also great to have her there because she's a great laugh as well. We get on so well and we're always doing stuff together."

5/ 7 Kyle Walker's £3.5 million man cave Manchester City's Kyle Walker has had a rocky start to the year after his wife Annie Kilner reportedly asked him to leave their £3.5 million Cheshire home in light of him fathering a second child with Lauryn Goodman. Per the Daily Mail, the England player is now believed to be back living in his family home, which boasts a large chillout space for the father-of-four to watch football. A photo shared on Instagram shows the chic, grey space boasting shelves lined with Kyle's trophies, as well as a number of framed football shirts hanging on the walls.

6/ 7 Declan Rice's football-inspired living room Much like fellow England player Kyle Walker, Arsenal defensive midfielder Declan Rice also has a room in his property dedicated entirely to his football career. One photograph shows the footballer lounging on a plush grey sofa while he plays Xbox (probably FIFA). Behind him, shirts of his England co-stars including Harry Kane and Jack Grealish line the walls.

7/ 7 © Photo: Alamy Gareth Southgate's haunted home He might not be a player, but England manager Gareth Southgate is a pivotal figure both on and off the pitch. The former England midfielder, 53, lives in a jaw-dropping manor house in Harrogate, Yorkshire known as Swinsty Hall with his wife Alison and their two children Mia and Flynn - and it's rumoured to be haunted. "When I signed for Middlesbrough a friend recommended Harrogate. I drove through and knew my wife and I would love it, we’ve now lived here longer than anywhere else," Gareth explained in an interview with Welcome to Yorkshire in 2019. The sprawling, Grade-II listed property is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man named Robinson who looted the homes of plague victims in London.