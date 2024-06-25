England players' jaw-dropping homes: Harry Kane's £30m hilltop mansion, Gareth Southgate's haunted home, more

As football fever sweeps the country, the nation is hoping Harry Kane and his England squad will bring home the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship title.
While we keep our fingers crossed 'It's Coming Home' this summer, where do the Three Lions call home when they're not on the pitch?
From their multi-million pound family mansions where they're raising little footballers of their own to lavish bachelor pads, keep scrolling to see the mind-blowing homes of England's top players...
You may also like
1/7
Harry Kane's £30 million German mansion
When the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, 30, signed to Bayern Munich in 2023, it was the most expensive signing in Bundesliga history, costing €110 million.
Harry used his paycheck to level up his property portfolio, purchasing a lavish hilltop mansion above the River Isar near Munich - an area considered to be the 'Beverley Hills of Bavaria'.
Complete with a spa, sundeck, breathtaking forest views and sprawling greenery, the England captain's home is the perfect haven to raise Ivy, six, Vivienne, five, Louis, two, and five-month-old Henry Edward with his childhood sweetheart, Kate.
2/7
Phil Foden's £3 million Cheshire home
Phil Foden, 24, had humble beginnings growing up in a modest Stockport home with his parents, but the Manchester City player soon invested his stratospheric earnings into property as his football career took off.
In 2018, the then 18-year-old purchased a £2 million home in Cheshire for his parents, where he lived until 2021.
Now, the soon-to-be father-of-three, who is expecting his third child with his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke is said to live in a £3 million, six-bed gated house in the picturesque Cheshire village of Prestbury.
3/7
Jordan Pickford's luxury family mansion
Jordan Pickford has a dreamy set up in Cheshire with his wife Megan and their two young children, Arlo and Ostara.
The Pickfords' family home is reportedly worth £2.1 million. While the couple are relatively private about their personal life, Meghan has occasionally shared glimpses at the lavish property on Instagram.
The home boasts plush interiors, a large, modern kitchen, a cosy lounge and a beautifully manicured garden.
It recently played host to Megan's baby shower, in which an Instagram photo of their plush minimalist interiors could be seen.
INSIDE: Jordan Pickford's very private home life: His 2 adorable kids and childhood sweetheart wife
4/7
Jude Bellingham's humble home with mum
At just 20, Jude Bellingham is one of the highest paid footballers in the England squad, taking home an estimated £ 17,846,245 per year.
Despite his sky-high earnings, the Birmingham-born Real Madrid midfielder is believed to still live with his parents.
When the talented football star was signed to La Liga, he reportedly moved to La Finca neighbourhood in the west of Madrid where properties are listed for around £11 million.
SEE: Meet Jude Bellingham's rumoured Dutch model girlfriend Laura Celia Valk
Considering his age and demanding training schedule, Jude's mother Denise moved with him to help manage his affairs - and the footballer couldn't be more grateful.
At his unveiling, Jude said: "Without my mum, sometimes I'd get too low with the lows or too high with the highs and I stay pretty humble because I've got her around.
"It's also great to have her there because she's a great laugh as well. We get on so well and we're always doing stuff together."
5/7
Kyle Walker's £3.5 million man cave
Manchester City's Kyle Walker has had a rocky start to the year after his wife Annie Kilner reportedly asked him to leave their £3.5 million Cheshire home in light of him fathering a second child with Lauryn Goodman.
Per the Daily Mail, the England player is now believed to be back living in his family home, which boasts a large chillout space for the father-of-four to watch football.
A photo shared on Instagram shows the chic, grey space boasting shelves lined with Kyle's trophies, as well as a number of framed football shirts hanging on the walls.
6/7
Declan Rice's football-inspired living room
Much like fellow England player Kyle Walker, Arsenal defensive midfielder Declan Rice also has a room in his property dedicated entirely to his football career.
One photograph shows the footballer lounging on a plush grey sofa while he plays Xbox (probably FIFA). Behind him, shirts of his England co-stars including Harry Kane and Jack Grealish line the walls.
7/7
Gareth Southgate's haunted home
He might not be a player, but England manager Gareth Southgate is a pivotal figure both on and off the pitch.
The former England midfielder, 53, lives in a jaw-dropping manor house in Harrogate, Yorkshire known as Swinsty Hall with his wife Alison and their two children Mia and Flynn - and it's rumoured to be haunted.
"When I signed for Middlesbrough a friend recommended Harrogate. I drove through and knew my wife and I would love it, we’ve now lived here longer than anywhere else," Gareth explained in an interview with Welcome to Yorkshire in 2019.
The sprawling, Grade-II listed property is said to be haunted by the ghost of a man named Robinson who looted the homes of plague victims in London.
Euros 2024: get to know the Three Lions
Star players
England are the bookmakers' favourites to triumph in Germany, and with three star players like these, it's no surprise...
- Harry Kane – Captain and striker
- Jude Bellingham – Attacking midfielder/Forward
- Phil Foden – Attacking midfielder/Forward
Highest earners
Football is renowned for astronomical player wages, and England boasts some of the games most well remunerated ballers...
- Jude Bellingham is the highest earner of the Three Lions with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58.
- Harry Kane earns a reported £343,656.43 per week.
- John Stones is the third highest earning player with a reported £250,000 weekly salary.
Goal threat
With a team packed with goalscorers, it would be an abject failure should they fail to make the net bulge with regularity...
- Harry Kane is England's all-time top scorer with over 400 goals for club and country.
- Phil Foden has enjoyed his best-ever season for Manchester City, claiming 17 goals and eight assists.
- Bukayo Saka has scored 11 goals for his country and has been named England men's player of the year for the past two seasons.
High-profile WAGs
It's not just the action in the stands that enthralls at major tournaments, England's WAGs line-up also garners attention. Here are three of its most high-profile members...
- Dani Dyer: Love Island winner has been in a relationship with West Ham star Jarred Bowen since 2021, and the pair welcomed twin girls in May 2023.
- Iris Law: Jude's daughter (Law not Bellingham) is believed to be beau'd-up with Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- Laura Celia Valk: Dutch model boasting more than half a million Instagram followers is understood to be dating Jude Bellingham.