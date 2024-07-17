Drake's shocking video of flooded $100m Toronto mansion is like a disaster movie

Drake's $100 million mansion has been severely flooded after record-breaking storms struck Toronto on Tuesday.

The rapper, 37, shared a shocking video of the damage on his Instagram Story, which saw him ankle-deep in muddy water that came crashing through his dressing room.

The clip shows a man struggling to close the doors to the room as the water floods his home. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Drake's $100m Toronto home flooded after severe storms

However, trying to keep the mood light despite the damage, Drake captioned the clip: "This better be Espresso Martini".

According to Environment Canada, Toronto experienced nearly four inches of rain on Tuesday, surpassing the city's daily rainfall record since 1941. Over 100,000 Canadian citizens were left without power according to the city's electrical grid operator, Toronto Hydro.

© Instagram Muddy water crashed through Drake's $100m home

Drake's sprawling home has been dubbed 'The Embassy' and was designed by local architect Ferris Rafauli.

"In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal, and the lines are a bit cleaner," Ferris told Architectural Digest.

The God's Plan rapper bought the plot of land in the exclusive Bridle Path neighborhood in 2015 for $6.7 million and then demolished the existing house to build his luxurious 50,000-square-foot mansion.

© Instagram Drake was ankle-deep in muddy water

He reportedly invested $100 million in the sprawling estate, which was "constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials".

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years," Drake told the publication.

"I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

He added: "It's overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.

"I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point."

The impressive home features an indoor swimming pool, an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and a 3,200-square-foot primary bedroom.

Drake's favorite spot in his home is his bedroom, which also boasts a 1,100-square-foot covered terrace.

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," he explained.

"The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

Drake doesn't own just any old bed, though. According to AD, the "bed and bed base weigh roughly one ton and the headboard, accented with antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, encompasses a whiskey-and-­champagne bar on the reverse side."

"I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through," he said. "I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born."