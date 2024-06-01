Hailey and Justin Bieber's kitchen at $20m Californian mansion is surprisingly humble

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are gearing up to welcome the new arrival later in the summer and their huge mansion in the Hollywood Hills, said to be worth around $20 million, is the perfect place for the super famous couple to start a family.

The home boasts plenty of space including multiple bedrooms, a large living area and a sizeable garden which will be ideal for when their little one grows up. However, despite an A-list price tag and generous square footage, the kitchen in their home is surprisingly humble.

Hailey took her fans and YouTube channel subscribers on a tour of her kitchen, and we love how down-to-earth it is.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution

Take a look at the best shots of their kitchen below...

1/ 6 © YouTube The Bieber kitchen A full shot of Hailey filming in her kitchen provided the perfect wide view of Justin and Hailey's kitchen and it's so stylish. The view shows Hailey standing in front of navy-coloured cabinets which are marble topped. They are fortunate to have plenty of storage space, too. Not only are there endless drawers and cupboards, but there is a handy shelf above their cooking station to store their spices, condiments and sauces. The photo also shows their utensils and, in the video, Hailey – clearly a keen chef and foodie – explains the reasoning behind them having not one, but two air fryers. "The reason that I need two is because sometimes I'm trying to cook multiple things that don't fit, so I have both, and I have a crockpot which I love."

2/ 6 © YouTube Appliances This view also shows a closer look at their appliances, including their multi-ring hob above their double oven, perfect for when Hailey or Justin cook up a storm in the kitchen. In another part of the kitchen, they have another double oven which is fitted onto the wall underneath a microwave, so they're more than equipped for when they host large dinner parties.

3/ 6 © YouTube Central island The central island is perhaps the focal point of the kitchen and undoubtedly adds a sense of class and elegance. Hailey has styled the island with a gorgeous marble worktop and kept a minimalist theme with just a couple of fruit bowls placed on top, as well as a plant pot.



4/ 6 © YouTube Details This close-up shows the finer details of the island, including the gold taps which we are obsessed with. She also has a handy magnetic knife board.



5/ 6 © YouTube Justin and Hailey Bieber's fridge We all like to have a peek inside celebrity fridges, right? Hailey opened up the fridge – which is hidden in the cupboard space – and there were plenty of sodas, snacks and sauces for the couple to dig into. Hailey said candidly in the video: "I just gave a little sneak peek because I didn't know if it was messy or organised!" The supermodel also showed us inside the freezer which was stacked with ice cream pots.