Robbie Williams sells $50million Beverly Hills home to Drake The former Take That singer bought the estate in 2015

Robbie Williams has sold another of his lavish properties for an impressive profit. Less than two months after selling his Wiltshire estate, the singer has reportedly sold his Beverly Hills mansion in a $50million deal with rapper Drake.

The 48-year-old had originally listed the ten bedroom property, which sits on three acres of land, for $80million, but reportedly reduced the asking price when it failed to find a buyer.

However, he has still made an impressive profit after buying it for $32.67million from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano back in 2015.

The deal marks Drake’s first property purchase in Los Angeles, and it’s easy to see why he would choose to snap up Robbie’s family home. The property spans 25,000 square feet and has ten bedrooms and a whopping 22 bathrooms, along with amenities such as an 11 car garage, a gym, games room and professional screening room.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have reportedly sold their Beverly Hills home to Drake

Meanwhile, Instagram posts shared by Robbie and Ayda have previously showcased the incredible outdoor space, which has beautiful views across the city, an outdoor kitchen, tennis court and mosaic-tiled swimming pool.

Robbie appears to be making big changes in his property portfolio after also selling his sprawling Wiltshire estate in January for £6.75million. The seven-bedroom home sits on a 71-acre estate with its own football pitch, tennis court, and helicopter hangar, and also has a spa with gym, an indoor swimming pool, a hot tub and sauna.

The couple have revealed several glimpses inside the home on social media

"It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love and set roots as a couple. Since then, we have welcomed four beautiful children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we have shared much laughter and joy," Robbie said of the property, which he has since said he had fallen out of love with.

The former Take That star and his family spend much of their time in Los Angeles, so it is likely they will move to another home nearby. They also have a luxurious townhouse in west London where they can stay during their time in the UK.

