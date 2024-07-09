Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson shares unseen glimpse of their $26 million home on star's 68th birthday — and it looks like a record store

Happy birthday, Tom Hanks! The screen icon turned 68 on July 9, and his wife Rita Wilson was among the very first to celebrate his special day.

The actress and musician, 67, took to Instagram with a photograph of her husband of over three decades in one of the corners of their lush $26 million Pacific Palisades family home.

The room she shared a peek at was presumably dedicated to the actor's love of music, specifically vinyl records, and was filled with a bookshelf covered in a variety of records from top to bottom.

Tom, who is a guest DJ on the radio show Boss Radio 66 and a noted lover of classic music, was captured adding one of the records into his wood player. Other highlights from the space included a ukulele and a metronome.

Rita shared the absolute sweetest dedication to her Oscar-winning husband, writing: "Happy Birthday to my love! You made the world a better place the day you were born."

She used her message to emphasize how much light and joy Tom had brought to people over the course of his decades-long career. "You bring joy wherever you go. You are the bringer of laughs, a lover of vehicles, or pretty much anything, shaped like a round bath tub."

"The bookshelves in our house shout from their bindings your love of history and the unexpectedly romantic Maeve Binchy. You get as much pleasure from recording your radio show @bossradio66 as you do from listening to any kind of surf music on vinyl."

She continued to expand upon his personality and even highlighted his relationship with his children. Tom and Rita share sons Chet, 33, and Truman, 28, and the actor shares son Colin, 46, and daughter Elizabeth, 42, with late ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

Rita added: "@tcm is your go to channel any time of day or night. Your patience for our kids harassing you about your ignorance of pop culture is admirable. We love you. I love you. So much and every day."

Several of the actor's famous fans chimed in with birthday wishes as well. Julia Roberts commented: "Yes! Happy Birthday Tom. So happy you were born," LeAnn Rimes wrote: "Happy birthday, tom!!!" while others like Kristin Chenoweth and Jennifer Aniston also showed support.

Tom and Rita have been married since 1988. They first met in 1981 on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies, when he was still married to Samantha. They reunited in 1985 on the set of Volunteers, and a year after getting divorced from his ex, they tied the knot.

The couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on April 30, with Rita sharing a collection of recent photos and wrote: "36th anniversary! April 30,1988. 'Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.' – Robert Browning."

The Philadelphia actor also shared an adorable selfie of theirs and penned: "1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx."