Matty Healy and Gabbriette’s LA love nest is so different to his grey London bachelor pad

Matty Healy's London bachelor pad is iconic among 1975 fans, thanks to its minimalist concrete walls and pared-back interiors.

His home in the UK capital is instantly recognisable to his devoted fans, who were delighted when he posted a Gabbriette lying against his blank canvas walls, with comments noting that they'd know his home anywhere.

With this in mind, it might come as a surprise to Matty's legions of loyal fans that his and Gabbriette's future marital home is nothing like his sparse bachelor pad.

© Instagram Gabbriette pictured in Matty Healy's concrete London home

In an interview with Vogue, 26-year-old Gabbriette gave an insight into their house, sharing their property is in the Hollywood Hills and has a large kitchen island, where the model will be practicing her cooking, which she is known for on social media.

Outdoors there's a large back garden, plus there's a huge wardrobe for Gabbriette's forever-growing collection of vintage clothing. "Not many people know this, but I'm really into interior design," she told Vogue, hinting that she'll be taking charge of the décor of her and Matty's first home together.

Hailing from Manchester and owning a flat in London, living in California seems an odd choice for Matty, but on their decision to live in Los Angeles rather than London, Gabbriette told Homme Girls magazine: "He came to L.A. and we've been in love ever since."

Gabbriette was born and raised in California's Orange County and is close to her family, so it makes sense that they set up a base for themselves there – though Matty's mother, Loose Women star Denise Welch, will likely be saddened that her beloved son is so far away, with Matty saying they are "insanely close."

READ: Inside Matty Healy and Denise Welch's 'insanely close' relationship: rare family photos

Matty and Gabbriette's home life

Despite being one of the hottest couples of the moment, Matty and Gabbriette are fairly low-key when they're at home, with the model telling Homme Girls that they order takeout and play Fortnite in bed.

© Instagram Matty and Gabbriette have been dating since 2023

"I'm having so much fun and I love what I'm doing," she said of her life. "I've never been happier in my entire life. This last six months, I could cry. I'm so happy."

DISCOVER: Proof Matty Healy and Taylor Swift reconnected before Joe Alwyn split

We can't wait for more insights into their home!