David Beckham shares unprecedented look at £200k man-made lake at Cotswolds home

Former professional footballer David Beckham has treated his fans to an ultra-rare glimpse inside his sprawling Cotswolds garden.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the father-of-four uploaded a string of photos featuring loved ones to mark a very special occasion: the wedding anniversary of his parents-in-law.

Amongst the snapshots, David, 49, included a picture of his family's lavish lake which rarely makes an appearance on his social media pages.

The expansive water feature - which reportedly cost a whopping £200,000 to create - features a charming wooden jetty, its very own swans and a cluster of surrounding trees.

Power couple David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, won approval to create a 4,170 square metres lake with an island in the middle within the grounds of their Cotswolds home, on the condition that they planted hedgerows and trees to protect native birds and used special lights to help bats.

Construction for the striking water feature eventually went ahead in late 2020 and early 2021.

This particular corner of David and Victoria's beautifully pruned garden is also home to a lavish £50,000 safari-style tent which plays host to summer garden parties. The large canvas and wooden structure features plenty of space for seating and also boasts a no-smoke barbeque!

David and Victoria's rural retreat near Chipping Norton is truly in a league of its own. Beyond their stunning lake area, their sprawling garden also has its own wine cellar, a football pitch, a swimming pool, bee hives, a sauna, a chicken coop and a veg patch. Take a look in the video below...

Family first

The duo are proud parents to four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz and Harper, 13. Whilst Brooklyn and Romeo have since flown the nest, Victoria and David cherish spending quality time with their brood whenever they can.

Earlier this month, the pair jetted off to France with Romeo, Cruz and Harper - and it looks like they had an absolute blast yachting and visiting nearby vineyards.

During their getaway lovebirds David and Victoria appeared to enjoy a secluded romantic dinner date right in the heart of a flourishing vineyard.

For the special occasion, former Spice Girl VB looked chic in a strappy black dress, while David dressed down in a grey marl T-shirt. "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca," David noted in his caption.