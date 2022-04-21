Inside Denise Welch's £1m home which was dramatically set on fire by stalker The Loose Women star lives in Cheshire

Loose Women star Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln Townley have a stunning family home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, not far from her ex-husband Tim Healy, with whom she shares two children: The 1975 star Matthew, and Louis.

The star's £1million house was dramatically set on fire in 2020 by her stalker, who was sentenced this year and sent down for seven years and seven months for various offences.

WATCH: See Denise Welch's kitchen before its makeover

Denise and Tim temporarily lived in Newcastle while the actress filmed Coronation Street, but they both moved back to Cheshire and now live with their respective partners. "When Matt was about nine I got Coronation Street which was initially just a few episodes. Then it went to three months then six months and then it was for a year. But I was really homesick and I said to Tim either I don’t do it, or we move down here temporarily for a year," she told Great British Life.

"But then a year became two, then became three became four and I was pregnant with Louis, which was unexpected, and Matthew was in school here and so it became our home.

"To this day I live in one part of Wilmslow and Tim moved back with his now wife - she’s a Wilmslow girl and they live here as well so we are all Cheshire based Geordies!"

Take a peek inside Denise's eye-catching home with her artist husband Lincoln, who likely had an influence on the interior design…

Denise Welch's living room

Denise has a colour-clashing living room with one wall painted teal with a retro pink and yellow Marilyn Monroe print, and another covered with red zebra-print wallpaper. The couple have added scatter cushions with green marble effects, pink bird prints and more, while Denise snuggled up underneath a butterfly blanket.

She joked: "I hate it when your husband finds your bra on the sofa as you just had to take it off, then decides to use it as an eye mask to have a little kip. Do you? PS. Do you think I need a bit more colour in my lounge??"

Denise Welch's bedroom

The same zebra-print wallpaper covers one feature wall in Denise and Lincoln's bedroom, while their double bed was topped with blue floral bedding. White built-in wardrobes offer plenty of space to store their clothes.

Denise Welch's kitchen

During the coronavirus pandemic, the star appeared on the panel show from her gorgeous kitchen, showing off the cooking space with traditional cream cupboards, black shiny island and multi-coloured tiled splashback. The room also benefits from modern sky lights and Denise has added a large plant in the corner.

Denis chose to give her kitchen a pink makeover

The actress clearly decided to give her cooking area a splash of paint, as the next time she appeared on our screens, the same space was painted a gorgeous hot pink hue.

The perfect backdrop for video calls

For one appearance, Denise sat in front of a large abstract artwork, adding more vibrancy to the already captivating space, and the corner of a white radiator cover was also in view.

The open-plan space is great for hosting

The open-plan room also features a dining area next to the patio doors, complete with a grey table and two very striking artworks on the walls, one featuring a neon orange skeleton.

Denise's fellow Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter is also a fan of using bold colours when making interior design decisions.

"This is the kitchen in the house I sold two years ago," she said, as a photo showed off a modern room with purple cabinets, white floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Janet Street-Porter is also a big advocate of bold and bright kitchens

During the same show, Denise revealed: "It was the kitchen that was there when we moved in so I haven't made any structural changes. Obviously, we've now gone pink on the walls influenced by Janet because I'm going to take colour through the house."

We can't wait to see what she does with the rest of the property – watch this space!

