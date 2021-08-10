Loose Women stars' stunning kitchens are nothing alike: Denise Welch, Janet Street-Porter, more From electric colours to neutral shades...

Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch and more of the Loose Women hosts have shown off more of their homes than ever before over the past year – and they're all very different.

Back in April 2021, the ladies were discussing whether the colour of their kitchens could be an indication of their culinary skills, with grey supposedly associated with good cooks while people with blue kitchens tend to be poor chefs.

They took a look inside each of their homes, which feature everything from muted whites and greys to bold pinks. Take a look...

Brenda Edwards

Brenda's kitchen was described as "modern" and "tasteful" by her co-stars, with a photo revealing it features grey splashback tiles and white units, finished off with silver appliances. A large window offers the star plenty of light to whip up meals, but she told her co-stars she has plans to change the interior.

"I've just moved in so that's the kitchen that was there. Grey tiles and it will have grey cabinets to match when I get round to affording it.

"The whole house is pretty much fifty shades of grey, it's just the kitchen that needs to be done."

Janet Street-Porter

Janet Street-Porter's former purple kitchen

Never one to shy away from colour, Janet Street-Porter's kitchen is every bit as bright and bold as you'd expect.

Unlike the muted colours some of the Loose Women cast have chosen, Janet's homes have been kitted out in electric purple and pink colours.

"This is the kitchen in the house I sold two years ago," she said, as a photo showed off a modern room with purple cabinets, white floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

"The only drawback is it was designed by an architect and the cutlery drawer opens across the sink so that really really annoyed me," Janet added.

She described her current kitchen, however, as minimalist and pink with glittery black and white worktops. For the purpose of the photo, Janet had displayed a vase of flowers, a wooden chopping board and a green butter tray.

Denise Welch

Denise Welch's traditional cream kitchen

Kaye Adams showed off Denie's "traditional" kitchen, complete with cream cabinets, black work surfaces and a large island unit. It is finished with blue, yellow and red splashback tiles and a pink feature wall.

"It was the kitchen that was there when we moved in so I haven't made any structural changes. Obviously, we've now gone pink on the walls influenced by Janet because I'm going to take colour through the house."

Kaye Adams

Kaye's own kitchen is very open plan with wooden cupboards and white floors, while a modern photo hangs on the wall at the end.

She joked: "There is nothing happening" in terms of cooking, adding that the family enjoy takeaways.

