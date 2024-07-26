Meghan Markle's very normal home life revealed in private kitchen photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex proved they were an ordinary couple in a clip from their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

The pair were living at Frogmore Cottage, the home gifted to them by Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when they got married in 2018.

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a candid look inside their life at Frogmore Cottage in their Netflix docuseries

Dressed in a pink rib-knit dress, Meghan sat at a table charging her phone as she touched up her nails – a much more down-to-earth sight than some may expect considering the royal could likely organise a beauty team to help.

Prince Harry stood nearby, snacking on a yoghurt, dressed in blue trousers and a white shirt.

In the background, the couple's modest kitchen was visible. The room was decorated with herringbone wooden floors and white walls, with a rustic wooden island unit with a white worksurface in the middle of the room. Three lights hung over the island, which had several wooden stools for the couple to entertain guests.

© Netflix Meghan and Harry were pictured kissing inside the kitchen

The oven sits just out of view, but it was revealed in another candid photo taken after the Mountbatten Music Festival, a special evening to raise money for the Royal Marines Association.

The event took place in 2020, just two months after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals.

The cottage has a beautiful cooking space

For the occasion, Meghan was dressed to the nines in a vibrant red calf-length gown by Safiyaa while Harry wore his military uniform. Meghan had removed her cape as she perched on the kitchen counter and kissed her husband, who had taken off his jacket.

Harry and Meghan's time at Frogmore

© PA Images Frogmore Cottage is now empty

Harry shared his thoughts on the Windsor property in his memoir, Spare.

"We loved that place," Harry wrote. "From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve.

"We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bittersweet packing up at Frogmore Cottage caught on camera

After relocating to America, where they are raising their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Sussexes formally moved out of the four-bedroom abode on 29 June 2023. They had repaid the £2.4m to cover the cottage's refurbishment and rental.

Palace officials at the annual Sovereign Grant briefing said there were no new tenants in the Grade II Crown Estate property in Windsor Home Park.

© Netflix The couple now live in America with Archie and Lilibet

A Palace official said at the briefing: "During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage."

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

RELATED: Mike and Zara Tindall's swimming pool plans thwarted at 700-acre Gatcombe Estate