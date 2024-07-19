Mike and Zara Tindall's swimming pool plans thwarted at 700-acre Gatcombe Estate

It's a well-known fact that the royal family are keen swimmers. King Charles has an outdoor pool on his Highgrove Estate, while Buckingham Palace has an indoor pool too, and it seemed Mike and Zara Tindall wanted in on the action.

In October 2020, Mike submitted a proposal to Cotswold District Council to build a swimming pool on the grounds of Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate, complete with a luxury pool house with a changing room and kitchen.

Happily, the council approved Mike's request to build the swimming pool on the Gatcombe Park estate in March 2021, giving a three-year deadline for the work to be finished. Given that three years (and some!) have now passed, you might imagine that Mike, Zara and their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six and Luca, three, are enjoying a splashtastic summer - sadly, this is not the case.

Mike and Zara Tindall's pool plans

While the Tindall kids were undoubtedly looking forward to their pool (and Zara, too, as she was a keen swimmer in her younger years), it transpires plans for the luxury swimming spot were put on hold.

Reportedly, by the time permission was granted in 2021, due to the impact of Covid, Mike put all plans regarding the pool on the back-burner and has not revisited them since.

While they might not have a swimming pool, there are plenty of other activities to keep the Tindalls busy on their estate.

In 1999 Princess Anne's estate was given permission for the construction of an indoor and outdoor riding arena, grooms quarters, plus alterations to an existing barn and tennis court – so they can engage in their equestrian hobbies, and a spot of tennis too, if they fancy following in Prince George's footsteps, with the future king reportedly a keen tennis fan.

For non-sports-related pursuits, the estate also has a games room and an open-sided party barn, which were permitted to be built back in 2004.

The Tindall's party barn

The Tindall's party barn is the ideal spot for bringing the whole family together. An interview with Vogue saw the 'party barn' revealed for the first time...

© Instagram Mike Tindall shared this photo from inside their party barn

"At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

