King Charles' never-before-seen tropical oasis in his living room

Royal fans have been given an extremely rare glimpse into the unexpected interiors at Sandringham House, the private country residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the King had welcomed The Asantehene - Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana - to his royal residence in Norfolk, England.

"His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently in the UK as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations," read a post shared to the Royal Family's official Instagram account.

© Getty The King shared a warm greeting with Ghana's Asante King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In photographs capturing King Charles and Osei Tutu II's meeting, the pair are standing in a grand reception room featuring spectacular oil paintings, plush velvet armchairs and several ornate floor rugs woven with intricate designs.

Most striking, however, was the flourishing collection of house plants which flooded the background with plush greenery.

King Charles appeared to have a towering Schefflera Nora plant, or 'Australian Umbrella' tree in the centre of the room, as well as a smaller, potted houseplant and a statement, feathered Asparagus Fern perched on a shelf by the fireplace.

© Getty King Charles' reception room at Sandringham is full of plants and greenery

An earth-conscious King Charles is right on trend with his decision to bring the outdoors in. Biophilia is the term used to describe this method of interior design, which brings as many natural elements into the home to promote a healthier and happier environment.

“In current interior trends there is a spotlight on people embracing natural and sustainable elements while also considering how your decor choices affect your mood," says Jo Trotman of The Residence Collection. "The biophilic trend ticks both of these boxes - while encouraging positivity in the home too."

A peek behind the palace walls

It's not the first time royals have been given a glimpse inside the private interiors of Sandringham House. In 2020, an image shared of the drawing room via the official Sandringham Estate account explained that the room had been described as "a very long and handsome drawing room" in a diary entry by Queen Victoria in 1871.

The grand space featured a striking trompe l'oeil ceiling panel with a golden pheasant painting overlooking the room below, which has cream walls with ornate carved detailing and two sets of floor-to-ceiling mirrored doors at the far end.

A log fireplace is at the centre of the room with a mirror and ornaments overhead, and four armchairs have been positioned in front.

© Getty Charles took over maintenance of Sandringham in 2017

At the time, the late Queen Elizabeth II would spend every Christmas at Sandringham with her royal family members.