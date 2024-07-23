Pippa Middleton's secret party lodge in Berkshire could be mistaken for Soho Farmhouse

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews' 32-room Georgian property is a fairytale home to raise their three children; Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, two.

The £15 million property, set upon a sprawling 150-acre estate in Berkshire, is far more grand than that of the Prince and Princess of Wales who live a stone's throw away at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Little is known about the Middleton-Matthews property, aside from reports the family has since dug up the expansive walled garden to install an 82 ft x 19 ft swimming pool, per the Daily Mail.

© Getty Pippa and James have opened up the lodge at Bucklebury Farm Park

However, James and Pippa's new eco lodge situated on Bucklebury Farm and Deer Safari Park is an open book into their exquisite taste and love for rustic interiors.

The hedge fund manager, 48, who married Kate's sister, Pippa, in 2017, purchased the 72-acre farm in 2021 for £1.5 million.

© Pool The couple's lodge is open for 'parties, yoga and pilates'

The Lodge, which is owned by the Princess of Wales' sister, is now open for summer stays, parties, yoga classes and Pilates sessions, hot desking and more. Photographs shared on Berkshsire Farm's Instagram page give a rare glimpse into Pippa's lodge, which is situated in the tranquil woodland of Pang Valley.

The wood-clad property boasts rustic, cosy interiors including exposed beams, natural wood flooring and a sleek log burner which is not dissimilar to the wood-panelled cabins at exclusive member's club Soho Farmhouse.

It's not just The Lodge that is open to visitors, Pippa and James also have five rustic glamping tents hidden away in the woods, overlooking the deer fields on the 77-acre farm.

"Re-connect with nature, awake to birdsong and take a peek into the world of farming on a beautiful English working farm and deer park," reads a post on the couple's business Instagram.

"With touches of luxury and magic, our tents offer a true escape away from it all. Ideal for free-range families or come with friends and book out all five.

"Kids can build dens and spot wildlife, then after dark you can roast marshmallows under the stars. Such an adventure!"

Pippa and James promote digital detoxing at their cosy wood cabins, which are not equipped with electricity or wi-fi, and only provide heat from the wood-burning stoves.

The farm park, located around two miles from the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor, features a deer park, a play barn and a café.

Its petting zoo was reportedly a particular favourite of Prince George, who was taken there by his grandmother, Carole Middleton, when he was a toddler.