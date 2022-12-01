When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took romantic kiss photo in new trailer revealed The pair look so in love…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines on Thursday after the first trailer for their new Netflix series was dropped, featuring a string of romantic photos with one, in particular, showing the duo sharing a kiss in a lavish kitchen.

It has now been revealed that the candid photo, appears to have been taken after the happy couple stepped out at a glamorous event: the Mountbatten Music Festival, a special evening to raise money for the Royal Marines Association.

The event took place in 2020, just two months after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan decided to part ways with the British royal family.

For the occasion, Meghan was dressed to the nines in a vibrant red calf-length gown by Safiyaa with a matching red cape covering her shoulders. The Duchess added a glittering pair of statement earrings, matching red heels and a Manolo clutch bag to the stunning ensemble.

The photo was part of a montage in the trailer

Meanwhile, Harry had on his military uniform which appeared to be taken half-off for the black-and-white photo in the new trailer. In the photo, Meghan's cape had also been taken off as she sat on the kitchen counter.

Another photo in the heartwarming collection saw the pair cuddled up with one of their pups as well as intimate photos of the actress whilst she was pregnant.

Fans couldn't get enough of the never-before-seen updates and took to the comments section of on the video which was shared on the official Instagram page of the streaming platform.

It appears to have been taken after this event

One penned: "Can't wait!!!!!" alongside a string of loved-up emojis.

A second added: "Love them," next to a red love heart emoji. A third wrote: "Yes! I'm here for this [red love heart emoji]".

Whilst Netflix haven't confirmed the date, Page Six reported that the series will be released on 8 December.

