Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unseen garden at tiny Frogmore Cottage was enormous

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living a more secluded life in Montecito since June 2020.

However, before their stateside move, the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Sussex, 42, lived in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, moving into the property in 2019 following their royal wedding in 2018.

© PA Images The couple vacated Frogmore Cottage

The royal couple only formerly vacated the home in early 2023 and according to the BBC, "in April 2024, documents filed to Companies House listed the US as the country where Harry is usually resident, instead of the UK."

Frogmore Cottage, which was briefly where Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank lived with their eldest son, was certainly a far cry from their current Californian bolthole.

Harry and Meghan's lush garden

The Grade II listed Windsor property is thought of as one of the more modest properties in the royal portfolio. However, the five-bedroom abode boasts an impressive garden which is of a surprising size given the home itself is far smaller than a royal property like Clarence House - the London residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Netflix Harry's garden featured in his Netflix documentary

In a clip which appeared in Harry & Meghan, the pair's Netflix documentary, Harry can be seen playing in the garden of Frogmore with his dogs. The garden features a sizeable lawn with many trees for privacy. The space also features an arbour.

The couple's Netflix documentary also showed insights into the interior of their Frogmore lifestyle. Their chic kitchen featured a large island with a neutral scheme.

© Netflix The couple's kitchen was down to earth

The cottage was built in 1860 and sits on the estate where the Frogmore Mausoleums and the Royal Burial Ground sit as the final resting places of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert, and Edward VIII.

The home was a retreat for Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III. Meghan and Harry moved in shortly before the birth of their first child, Prince Archie.

© Netflix Meghan and Harry kiss inside Frogmore Cottage kitchen

The neighbouring Frogmore House also provided the backdrop for their engagement photoshoot and one of their wedding receptions.

Frogmore renovations

The prince and the former actress put their stamp on the home during their period of residency. The building was transformed from five separate living quarters into one large property.

© Netflix The couple now live in the US

According to the BBC, Prince William's brother and the former Suits actress paid for some of the renovations themselves, however replacing ceiling beams, floor joists, heating, gas, electrical systems, and re-plumbing, along with other renovations amounted to £2.4 million paid for by taxpayer money via the Sovereign Grant.

© Netflix The couple moved in to the cottage in 2019

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's very normal home life revealed in private kitchen photo

The parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have since repaid the renovation costs in full via a contribution to the same grant.

