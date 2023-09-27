Is this the first ever look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secluded guest house?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a two-bedroom outbuilding on their private estate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited cameras to their vast Montecito estate to film for their hit Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. As well as giving a glimpse of their outdoor pool and look inside Princess Lilibet's nursery, did the royal couple give a first look at their two-bedroom guest house?

During episode one, Meghan Markle was seen feeding her chickens in a large chicken coop, while wearing baby Lilibet in a carrier on her front. As the camera follows the Duchess down the path and into the pen, there is a sizable building to the left with a tiled roof. This could be the first ever time fans have had a sneak peek at the private sanctuary. Watch video...

WATCH: Is this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secluded guest house?

In front of the chicken coop, there's an expanse of space with a large tree and an outdoor dining set – a secluded spot for morning coffee or alfresco dinners.

What else do we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guesthouse?

The family have a huge estate in the US

As well as the two bedrooms, the condo is also said to have two bathrooms inside.

While we have not seen inside the walls, judging on the beautiful interiors of the main nine-bed residence, we bet it is hotel-worthy!

It is the perfect pad for Meghan's mother Doria Ragland when she comes to visit, considering her own property is a two-hour drive away.

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland spends a lot of time with the family

The couple's impressive home has an array of facilities on-site, including an adventure playground complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Other luxurious features within the main house include a games room, wine cellar and a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna!

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buying a new house?

The family have an outdoor pool

Earlier this summer, a flurry of reports suggested that the couple were searching Malibu for a new home, but nothing has been confirmed by the couple.

Malibu is a coastal city that is around a 40-minute drive to Hollywood, and around one hour 40 minutes from their existing home.

There are rumours that the couple are property hunting

There's a chance that their work commitments could require them to be closer to Hollywood, but considering they fell in love with their Montecito mansion at first sight, it seems like it would take a lot for them to give it up.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." It was also two trees on site that won them over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."