Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's grand dining room at $30m Montecito mansion is fit for a castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have swapped the Crown Estate in Windsor for sunny California four years ago, but the interiors at their Montecito mansion remain fit for royalty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their grand nine-bedroom home, estimated to be worth around $30 million, in the summer of 2020 after initially residing at close friend Tyler Perry's abode and fans of the royal couple have been given the occasional glimpse inside over the years.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swapped Windsor for sunny California

Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan moving in, the couple's sprawling mansion was listed on Giggster with a few photos giving a sneak peek inside, and one photo showed off their dining room – which wouldn't look out of place in Windsor Castle.

Like most of the rooms in their mansion, the dining area has high ceilings and, in the photo taken before they moved in, had wooden panels on the ceiling. The snap also shows a large open walkway leading from the main entrance hall, allowing lots of light to run through.

The table also had a large chandelier above it and plenty of seating space for when the royal couple host dinner parties. The room also had carpet fitted, adding an element of cosiness, and the huge fireplace taking up the height of the feature wall makes it even grander.

© Giggster Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dining room was shown when the mansion was listed before they moved in

However, Prince Harry and Meghan have likely redecorated the dining area to suit their taste and style, but the couple no doubt enjoy making the most of the large room as a family of four.

Looking at more up-to-date snaps from their gorgeous house, we can only imagine that the dining room has had the ultimate California glow-up. In their six-episode Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, plenty of personal video footage gave fans a look at their design interiors.

One room we love is their home office, which is the perfect place for the royal couple to hold meetings with their colleagues and clients of their philanthropic business venture, Archewell Productions.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was show in their Netflix docu-series

The room features a large desk for the Duke and Duchess to work from, as well as a stunning seating area for when they hold in-person chats with their team. There is also a huge California print on the wall above the fireplace, again mirroring the regal and grand theme of the home.

While giving a video conference call, Prince Harry was sitting on the sofa in their living room and we couldn't help but marvel at how beautifully it has been designed.

WATCH: Prince Harry shows off living room at home with Meghan Markle during video call

The sofa is grey-beige in color, with patterned cushions scattered around to add dimension and comfort. Behind the couch sits a console table adorned with gorgeous flowers, candles, vases and coffee table books.

Both the office and the living room are neutral-toned which, by the looks of it, is a theme that has been carried throughout their home. If the two rooms are anything to go by, we imagine their dining room is totally chic and complements the rest of the house perfectly.