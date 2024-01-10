Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's never-ending garden at $30 million home is paradise for Archie and Lilibet

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their gorgeous mansion in Montecito, California, in June 2020, royal fans were desperate to see more of their home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in when their eldest Prince Archie was just two years old and welcomed their second, Princess Lilibet, a year later.

Although the pair were keeping a relatively low profile at the time due to stepping back as senior working members of the royal family in early 2020, not to mention staying at home during the pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan did share glimpses of their family life and the huge mansion in their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, which debuted in early 2022.

The husband and wife filmed their interview segments in another property, but the docu-series was full of photos and home videos from their idyllic life in California as a family of four.

© Getty Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California

Their home was already fit for royalty when they bought the property for $14.6 million (£11.93 million). However, according to The Sun, the value has more than doubled in the time they have been residing there to an estimated amount of almost $30 million, as of 2022.

With a price tag that huge, the interiors are, unsurprisingly, incredible. But what about their outdoor space? Here's a glimpse of their garden at their home…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's never-ending garden at home…

A woodland dream © Netflix This snippet of Prince Harry and Meghan's lawn at their home in Montecito was shown in a home video during the Netflix documentary and we love that Meghan panned the camera to show the full size of garden. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet no doubt have the time of their lives running about outside and the trees in the background also provide perfect hide-and-seek opportunities for the little ones.

The lawn © Netflix With a lawn that size, it's only right that sport-loving Prince Harry was keen to makeshift a soccer pitch. This snapshot shows the doting dad with little Archie on his shoulders as they enjoy a kick-about with grandmother Doria.



Slip-n-slide fun © Netflix Living in California, the family aren't going to be short of good weather but the best way to cool off? A slip-n-slide, of course. Prince Harry and Meghan's garden, conveniently, has a sloping hill at the end of it, making it the perfect obstacle course for playing on the huge slide with their two children.



Terrace © YouTube In 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan released a video of them making a surprise phone call to the first ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grant recipients. For the charitable gesture, the royal couple were filmed sitting on the terrace at their home. Harry and Meghan were perched on romantic outdoor bench with a blue and white striped cushion, while the background showed the huge, manicured bushes that frame the outside seating area.



The pool The property used to be listed on rental platform, Giggster, and one of the photos revealed the enormous garden almost in its entirety. The garden boasts a full-size pool which is ideal for Archie and Lilibet to learn to swim and, when they're older, perfect their diving game. The area also has plenty of seating and space to dine, should the family ever host a fancy pool party.



The pool And it's not just the kids that love the pool area. In this shot, Harry and Meghan's dog Pula is playing with a ball which fell into the water, we bet the adorable labrador loved taking a dip to go fetch.



Outside dining area © Netflix Meghan can be seen in this snapshot picking some roses from their garden and as the camera moves, the patio area showing their outdoor dining area can be seen in the background. We bet the family love al fresco dining, or simply using the large patio as a space to host friends and family when they come to visit. The seating area is dotted with cosy garden sofas, extending an inside comfort outdoors.



