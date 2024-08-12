Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dramatic home floodlights leave fans divided

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have put years of work into their Essex mansion, designing every detail from scratch – so it makes sense that they're delighted with their dream home.

The TV stars took to Instagram to share a snap of their sprawling mansion, with the huge home sparkling under the night sky. The caption read: "Took this amazing shot of the house last night… Look at the stars above," showing their house lit by bright floodlights with stars shining above.

While the night sky was undeniably beautiful, fans of the gorgeous duo were quick to point out that the floodlights limited their ability to see the twinkling stars.

Mark and Michelle's floodlights divided fans

"The stars would be brighter if you switched off the exterior lights," one follower noted, while another added: "Turn off your lights and you’d have a better view."

The mansion, which would fit in perfectly in the Ton in Bridgerton, is certainly brightly lit, with huge lights shining on every corner of the home. While the lighting does take away from the old-world charm of the property, it also helps to show off the impressive home.

Mark and Michelle have opted to add shutters to their wonders – presumably to keep the lights from shining in and keeping them awake!

Fairytale lighting

This isn't the first time Mark and Michelle have drawn attention to the lighting in their home. Last Christmas their mansion's festive light display rivalled Disneyland, with each window bordered by a frame of bright fairy lights.

While many celebrities go for huge wreath displays and colourful Christmas lights, Mark and Michelle kept it classy with simplistic white lights – and we can't wait to see what they come up with this year!

Back garden lighting

The back of Mark and Michelle's home has carefully considered lighting design too, with up and down lighters fixed to the walls to ensure their patio is well lit at all times.

The back of Mark and Michelle's house has impressive lighting too

Mark is clearly keen to get the lights just right at his marital home – back in 2022 he shared a video debuting the lighting, explaining: "I am absolutely buzzing for this moment to see this house come alive at night," Mark said. "Absolutely incredible, oh my god, I'm so happy," Mark said as the house lit up. Watch the big reveal below…