Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's never-ending garden at £3.5m mansion will make your jaw drop

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright never fail to make jaws drop whenever they show off a corner of their stunning £3.5 million mansion they built from scratch.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are rightly proud of the work that they've undertaken to create the home of their dreams.

But it's not just the inside of the massive abode that has undergone toil and labour, their garden and the sprawling land surrounding it takes a look of maintenance and hard work, too.

Heart radio DJ Mark, 37, took to the pair's home account on Instagram, @wrightyhome, to show off his new robot lawn mower, but our eyes were immediately drawn to the seriously impressive garden space that he and Michelle, 37, are fortunate to enjoy.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's home has a never ending garden

The garden looks never-ending and is so big that it even boasts an impressively sized football pitch. This is no doubt perfect for Mark, who is a football fanatic and former semi-professional player.

In addition to the generous lawn space, the garden is also lined with high fern trees so that they can enjoy some privacy. There are also clusters of trees, bushes and shrubs dotted around the garden to add texture and some liveliness to the grass.

But the centrepiece of the garden is undoubtedly the pool area, which wouldn't look out of place in a beach club in the Balearics.

At the rear of their house, the couple have laid a patio leading from the large sliding doors all the way down to the full-size pool. They've also placed a number of large potted plants lining the patio, giving some texture and colour to the huge tiles.

© Instagram The garden also features a pitch for Mark to brush up his football skills

The pair have also placed their kitchen and one of their dining areas in front of the huge back doors, meaning the light floods indoors and so they can enjoy a gorgeous view while having breakfast.

One photo shows off their gorgeous marble-topped circular dining table, accompanied by six cream bouclé chairs, with an eye-catching bronze and glass light fitting hanging above.

© Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for NTA Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan live in Essex

The couple elevated the area with a huge bouquet of flowers, while the pool area in the background and picturesque blue sky give the home a sunny, California feel.

Mark and Michelle's recent updates on their renovation

Elsewhere on their renovation journey, Mark and Michelle shared a video revealing to fans how they came to install the enormous light fitting in their huge foyer.

You can see the jaw-dropping hallway in the video below.

Posting on the home account, Mark wrote: "When we designed our house & first had visions, it was always the hall that everything was going to be built around.

"Then it was about choosing the centrepiece…. The chandelier, this had to be right. Michelle had a vision of golden raindrops falling from the sky, she wanted it to be more than just a hanging ceiling light but more of a piece of art.

"We worked alongside @chantelle.lighting and created just that. The day we walked into the showroom to see the finished product we were absolutely blown away!!"