Michelle Keegan's dining space in her £3.5m 'dream' mansion with Mark Wright is fit for a luxe hotel
Michelle Keegan's pool-facing dining space in her £3.5m 'dream' mansion is fit for a luxe hotel

The Ten Pound Poms star has built a poolside Essex pad from scratch

2 minutes ago
split image michelle's home and michelle
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
If you follow Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home account on Instagram, you will know that their £3.5 million Essex mansion is a sight to behold. 

The Fool Me Once actress, 36, and her former TOWIE star husband, 37, have built a masterpiece from scratch and documented each and every step with their 612,000 followers. Now the pair have shared new photos of the home as they install the finishing touches.

Michelle shared that majestic black-stained oak doors had been added that had an unusual circular design that oozes luxury. The photo gave an insight into a never-before-seen corner of the pair's mega pad - their open-plan dining space and the adjoining room.

Followers gain an insight into their neutral design with the room that has been decorated with a stone-coloured wallpaper with a hint of gold running through. The space also features shelving built into a wall alcove dressed with an array of neutral-hued ornaments.

Through the door is a glimpse into a pool-facing dining space with trendy bouclé chairs and a circular cream rug. A taupe wood sideboard is also on show that has been accessorised with a large white vase full of foliage. 

Mark and Michelle's home is a masterclass in creating an opulent space with a purely neutral aesthetic. Take a look at some of the best photos from their lengthy renovation process…

A room with a view

Photo of Michelle Keegan's kitchen looking out onto pool© Instagram

Looking out from the dining space in Michelle's new photo you can see their amazing pool and the leafy views in the distance. From this angle, you also get a view of their funky light fitting.

Formal dining room

Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

The pair have a dedicated room for fine dining with wood-paneled walls painted white and a mahogany rectangular dining table with the same unusual light fitting adding ambiance.

Michelle's walk-in wardrobe

walk-in wardrobe in neutral scheme© Instagram

The ever-stylish Michelle has an equally stylish walk-in wardrobe. The space comes with a light-up mirrored vanity area with a rounded bouclé chair and built-in shelving. The impressive light fitting reflects light around the windowless room and makes it feel like a luxe department store.

Their bathroom

neutral bathroom with double sinks© Instagram

You could imagine the Our Girl star's bathroom in a private members club. The space features neutral granite countertops and double sinks with twin mirrors and glamorous sconces. A spa feel was added with candles and rolled facecloths.

