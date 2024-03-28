Michelle Keegan's hotel-worthy garden and pool at £3.5m mansion will have you desperate for summer

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are forever giving us home envy with pictures of their huge mansion in Essex.

The couple built the property from scratch after buying the land back in 2019 and have gone on to design their dream property now worth an estimated £3.5 million.

The Fool Me Once actress and Mark, who married in 2015, are fortunate to have multiple bedrooms, a stunning dining room and a spacious lounge area at their house.

What's more, their garden and pool area look like something out of a hotel.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's pool area and garden

Posting on their home renovation Instagram account, @wrightyhome, Mark shared a photo from their kitchen looking out across the sprawling garden – and the poolside views in the sunshine will have you desperate for summer.

The Heart FM radio DJ captioned the photo shared last month: "Morning, will never get bored of this view." We can't say we blame him.

As the sun beamed down onto their patio, the view stretched for miles in the distance, with their pool and lawn looking fresh and inviting in the foreground.

Michelle and Mark have cleverly installed floor-to-ceiling glass doors from the kitchen that lead outside, allowing a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor – perfect for the warmer months and allowing plenty of natural daylight into their home even when the doors are shut.

Elsewhere in their kitchen, there is a generous seating space at a round dining table just a few steps from the cooking area, so the couple can enjoy the stunning landscape while eating their meals or hosting friends and family.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's kitchen overlooks the outdoor area

One photo shows off their gorgeous marble-topped circular dining table, accompanied by six cream bouclé chairs, with an eye-catching bronze and glass light fitting hanging above.

The couple elevated the area with a huge bouquet of flowers, while the pool area in the background and picturesque blue sky give the home a sunny, California feel.

Much like the marble-topped dining table, the kitchen worktops are marble too, bringing the design interiors together perfectly.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's Hollywood glow-up: From Coronation Street to polished new look

MORE: I tried Michelle Keegan's workout regime for 7 days and it was surprising

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's home is stunning

In a previous post, the pair shared the story behind their choice of marble. "One of the most unique touches in our house is this cappuccino-style marble kitchen worktop. The story it is, we saw it on a display kitchen in a store in Mayfair London that I (Mark) was filming in," he said.

"We had to take this one from display otherwise we could never replicate it. So in the end I got my boys to help me, we hired a van drove to London and bought this one off the company.

"We had to CAREFULLY carry it up the stairs from the basement and get it home to Essex. We managed, with just a few minor cracks that we then repaired later on."