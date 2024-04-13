Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright concern fans with grand hallway reveal at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan may have gone down under to film the second season of the hit BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, but that doesn't mean that the renovations on the £3.5 million Essex mansion she shares with her husband Mark Wright can't plow on.

The Fool Me Once star, 36, and her Heart Radio presenter husband, 37, share a joint Instagram, 'Wrighty Home', where they share updates on the renovations that have taken place at their beautiful home since they purchased it in 2019.

© Instagram Michelle's entryway was built from scratch

The latest update comes in the form of a video shot of their plush entryway. The space was once a building site where it was hard to picture that a stunning hallway with a grand staircase that goes over two levels would be situated.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's hallway confused fans

With the click of a finger, the space was transformed. "When we designed our house & first had visions, it was always the hall that everything was going to be built around," penned Mark. "Then it was about choosing the centrepiece…. The chandelier, this had to be right. Michelle had a vision of golden raindrops falling from the sky, she wanted it to be more than just a hanging ceiling light but more of a piece of art.

"The day we walked into the showroom to see the finished product (video to follow) we were absolutely blown away!!," the former TOWIE star concluded.

© Instagram Their stairs go over two floors

However, their pristine entryway has left fans confused. "It's beautiful however it's not practical, you can definitely injure yourself slipping on those shiny floors with socks on," wrote one concerned fan.

© Instagram The pair have a spa-worthy bathroom

Another asked: "Beautiful but I want to know how their little dogs get up and down the stairs?", with a third wondering if the space is "cold".

There were, however, plenty of followers who were in awe of the immaculate space. "It must blow your mind looking at that view daily and realising it’s home. What an achievement," wrote one fan in admiration of the couple's space.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark's incredible home

Another loyal follower wrote: "Just gorgeous. Your house is stunning guys." the couple's home has been built from the ground up over the last five years from when the pair purchased the land for £1.3 million.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle's dining room is neutral and airy

Once you come into the heart of home you will find a secondary dining space with a trendy white marble table with gold accents to match the legs of their boucle chairs. We can imagining the pair enjoying their morning coffee from the space which has an amazing poolside view.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's home is stunning

Elsewhere in the home, fans are offered an insight into Michelle's decor taste. It is safe to say that the couple adores a neutral aesthetic as the entire home is decked out in pieces in creams, beiges, and greys.

© Instagram Michelle's wardrobe is the stuff of dreams

Michelle's walk-in wardrobe is a masterpiece with boundless space for her fabulous clothes, a personal vanity, and impressive lighting.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan hosted a welcome party at her amazing Essex home

The Brassic star and her husband showed off their incredible home at a star-studded housewarming party when Michelle wowed in a longline crochet cardigan and oversized sunnies.