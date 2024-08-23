Lorraine Kelly causes concern after defying Buckingham Palace protocol

Lorraine Kelly caused a serious stir after sharing an image from inside Buckingham Palace.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, filming or photography of any kind is forbidden inside the palace walls, with the website reading: "Strictly no photography or filming at all is permitted inside Buckingham Palace."

Earlier this week, the ITV daytime presenter shared a playful image or a portrait captured in King Charles' home which she likened to comedian Joe Lycett.

© Instagram Lorraine shared a photo of a portrait inside Buckingham Palace

"Is it just me or does this fine portrait in @buckinghampalace look a wee teeny tiny bit like the glorious @joelycett when he was dressed up as Queen Elizabeth the first at the @BAFTAS? Am I wrong???" wrote the Scottish star.

"I know he will think this is a hoot!" she added in the caption.

While many fans were quick to share her laughter at the lookalike portrait, others were left concerned at the star's breach of Buckingham Palace rules.

"We weren't allowed to take photos or videos inside when we visited. Special privileges?" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Didn’t think you could take pics inside Royal residences?"

Another fan suggested the broadcaster may have had special permission to film an episode of Lorraine, of which certain State Rooms are eligible for filming purposes.

© WPA Pool The ballroom is one of the grandest and most photographed areas of the palace - but many other rooms are kept strictly private

Sure enough, Lorraine's photo was taken during a special episode which aired on 10 July, in which she unveiled a secret feature of the King's private home.

The presenter drew viewers' attention to a large mirror and explained: "This room also hides a fantastic secret. "If I walk over here, you can see it looks like a beautiful mirror, it's absolutely gorgeous. But, there's something very special about this huge mirror."

Pulling on the large cabinet in front of the mirror, she revealed that it opened into a secret passageway, which leads to the Royal Family's private apartments and is used by the King "to enter or leave the room discreetly whenever he so wishes".

© ITV Lorraine showed off a hidden corner of Buckingham Palace

Photography and videography aren't the only things prohibited inside royal residences.

© Getty King Charles III at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

When King Charles opened the palace gardens this summer for a series of Buckingham Palace garden parties, guests were subject to airport-style security checks.

Restricted items include cigarettes, vapes, scissors, long umbrellas, pushchairs and buggies, as well as certain metal objects like knives and kirpans (the Sikh article of faith).

