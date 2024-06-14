Inside Buckingham Palace – the best photos of King Charles' royal residence

Buckingham Palace is perhaps the most iconic royal residence, attracting thousands of tourists every year hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals in residence.

It also plays the backdrop to some of the most important events in the royal calendar, including garden parties, state visits and Trooping the Colour. Royal fans will queue all the way the Mall in order to see the King and other royals waving from the balcony as they mark his birthday.

The balcony has also played host to royal couples on their wedding days and King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by their pages of honour among others on their coronation day in 2023.

But while you'll be well acquainted with the exterior of Buckingham Palace, how much of the inside of the 775-room building have you seen? Take an in-depth tour of this royal residence…

1/ 15 Principal Corridor The Principal Corridor is decorated with lime green walls, red baroque carpet and matching curtains. There are high ceilings with gold carvings and, when the property was undergoing renovations, it was reported that there were over 3,000 pieces of art in the hallway. The space looked much different during renovation works, with the 3,000 pieces of art removed from the lime-green walls, leaving them bare.

2/ 15 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Conservatory and gardens We might be used to seeing the gardens during the King's garden parties, but the expansive greenery also encompasses a football field that isn't often seen. Meanwhile, it's also home to the royal conservatory, which houses a swimming pool. The addition of the pool is relatively new, only being commissioned in 1938 to allow the then Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret privacy as they learnt how to swim. It appears to now be royal tradition, as the Princess of Wales reportedly taught her three children in its private waters.

3/ 15 © Patrick van Katwijk Gallery Art holds a special place in the hearts of the royal family, with King Charles and Prince Philip being talented artists. The royal family has come into possession of several incredible portraits and was added to Buckingham Palace in the 1820s. It had been commissioned to house King George IV's art collection, but he didn't live to see its completion.



4/ 15 © WPA Pool Private Audience Room The monarch typically has private meetings in the Private Audience Room, and it certainly reflects this importance with its grandeur. With pale blue walls and dark wooden flooring, it has a more modern feel than some of the other rooms. Pictures of the monarch's family members are also often seen on the tables.



5/ 15 © Getty Images Yellow Drawing Room The Yellow Drawing Room is one of the rooms in Buckingham Palace that is rarely seen by the general public. The room, in which the late Queen filmed her 2004 Christmas message, comes with a large dining table, flooring reminiscent of the Royal Pavilion in Brighton and wallpaper that was removed during renovation works for conservation.



6/ 15 © WPA Pool Regency Room Royal fans may be more familiar with the Regency Room, which is where the late Queen typically filmed her Christmas message. The gorgeous space features a green and gold colour scheme, with tassel trim sofas, a desk and traditional fireplace.



7/ 15 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Grand Staircase The first thing that will great any visitor to Buckingham Palace is the impressive Grand Staircase that leads to the State Rooms. Red carpet lines the stairs, while historic portraits of members of the royal family are mounted on the walls, providing a dramatic first impression.



8/ 15 © WPA Pool Ballroom The Ballroom is one of the rooms that we're more familiar with, often playing host to grand banquets during state visits. Bold red carpets line the floor while grand paintings occupy the walls. It's not just banquets that the room is used for and has been used for investiture ceremonies, including that of William, Prince of Wales.



9/ 15 © WPA Pool 1844 Room Another room guarantee to wow any visiting dignitary is the incredible 1844 Room, which is used for welcoming world leaders and other important figures. It has lavish marble columns and gold mirrors hanging on the walls, with traditional patterned rugs and blue and gold chairs.



10/ 15 © Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA Music Room It will come as no surprise that the main feature of the Music Room is the large grand piano that takes centre spot in the impressive room. While the room will no doubt have been used during state visits to entertain visitors, it also has a special family connection, with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew being christened inside its walls.



11/ 15 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Bow Room The Bow Room is named after the window that runs along one side. It is located in the centre of the West Wing of Buckingham Palace, and has direct access to the vast 39-acre garden via a set of double doors. It is rarely seen by members of the public and following her death, the late Queen's coffin lay in this room for one night before being carried to Westminster Hall, where it lay in state for a week.

12/ 15 © Anwar Hussein Throne Room One of the most iconic rooms in Buckingham Palace will be the Throne Room and it has played host to all manner of events from official wedding portraits to foreign gatherings.



13/ 15 © WPA Pool White Drawing Room This intimate State Room was regularly used for small gatherings and audiences. You may also recognise the room from some of Her Majesty's Christmas broadcasts and formal family photographs. The late Queen had a nifty trick in this room and used to enter via a hidden door disguised as a mirror and cabinet before receiving guests.



14/ 15 © Oli Scarff State Dining Room One of the most impressive parts of Buckingham Palace must be the State Dining Room, which was used during Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding reception in 2011, and has decorative red wallpaper and carpets, with numerous windows looking out to the beautiful palace gardens below.



15/ 15 © OLI SCARFF Balcony We end our tour with the part of the Palace you no doubt will recognise, the balcony where royals typically wave at gathered crowds for major events.



