King Charles' TikTok-approved wellness hack to maintain 'teeth-chattering' home temperatures

The internet went mad when Dyson dropped their Airwrap hair tool and has since become obsessed with any quirky gadget the brand launches.

It now seems that even royalty has caught on as eagle-eyed royal fans among us may have noticed a certain TikTok-approved wellness hack in action at Buckingham Palace, pictured when Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt met with King Charles in the private audience room last month.

© Getty Royal followers may have noticed Charles' TikTok wellness hack

Though it is hard to see past the patterned rug, impressive artwork and gold-finished furniture, at the back of the room was the Dyson Purifier.

The viral product monitors the air quality in the space and claims to "automatically sense and remove pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, then project purified air throughout the room." Depending on the model, some Dyson air purifiers can retail for over £800.

© Getty Charles' Dyson air purifier is Gen Z-approved

The Times reported in 2023 that the King enjoyed "teeth-chattering" temperatures at home and is keen to reduce the royal household's energy use. This would fit in with Charles' choice to install an air purifier, which can produce hot or, favourably for the King, cold air.

The Private Audience Room at the palace has welcomed an array of notable faces over the years, most frequently by the late Queen, Charles' mother. The line-up has included the Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, and Lord Rees of Ludlow, president of the Royal Society.

© Getty The late Queen Elizabeth II would welcome guests into the private audience room

Though Buckingham Palace is the property most commonly associated with the King and his wife Queen Camilla, it is not actually their place of residence. The royal couple live at the beautiful Clarence House, and have done since 2003.

Metro reported that Charles has opted not to live at the Green Park-based palace as it is "too large, too impersonal, and too draughty’ to be his base."

© Getty Buckingham Palace is reportedly very cold

We have a hunch that "too large" may reference the historic palace's 775 rooms which include 19 state rooms, 52 bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. You also can't discount its personal post office, jeweller's workshop, swimming pool, cinema, and doctor's surgery.

© PA Images Buckingham Palace is full of traditionally opulent rooms

However, the palace is undergoing an array of renovations in order to make it the full-time residence of Their Majesties. The changes are set to take 10 years and cost an estimated £369 million. So really a Dyson air purifier costing a few hundred pounds pales into insignificance for the monarch.

© Getty Buckingham Palace is undergoing expensive renovations

Though royal renovations may have you picturing maintaining every surface gold and decking every corner with more lavish furniture, the changes being made are pretty mundane.

The renovations include a new lift installation, and repair work on old electrical wiring, water pipes and boilers in order to make the property safe for public visitations.

© Getty Charles and Camilla live at Clarence House

After all, over 50,000 people visit the Palace each year as guests to State Banquets, lunches, dinners, receptions and Garden Parties and that doesn't include the sea of tourists entering the palace gates each summer.