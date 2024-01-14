Secret facts about Buckingham Palace's secret swimming pool where King Charles learned to swim

Buckingham Palace is one of the most staggering royal residences in King Charles' property portfolio. With 775 mysterious rooms, rumours of hidden tunnels connecting the palace with the outside world, and a little-known-about swimming pool built in 1938, the royal headquarters isn't without its secrets.

The so-called secret Buckingham Palace pool was commissioned by King George VI so that his daughters, Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth, could swim without attracting any outside attention. Edna Healey writes in The Queen’s House: A Secret History of Buckingham Palace: "In summer 1938 it was decided to build 'a swimming bath and squash court on the north side of the Palace in one of Nash’s conservatories.''"

WATCH: Inside Buckingham Palace's lavish renovations

Sophie Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor and star of noughties sitcom Peep Show, confirmed the Buckingham Palace pool was very much still in use when she told Tatler that the late Queen Elizabeth II insisted she use the pool to recover from a car accident injury.

After admitting to the late Queen her physiotherapy wasn't working, the monarch replied: "We can’t have that. You have to go in the water."

Sophie continued: "She told us that when horses had broken backs, they swam, and so she let me use her pool at Buckingham Palace. That’s the reason I got better. It was so typically thoughtful."

Keep reading to discover everything we know about the Buckingham Palace pool…

The building was originally a conservatory © Dan Kitwood Before being converted into a swimming pool, the building acted as a conservatory designed by architect John Nash.



The swimming pool was built as a surprise for the late Queen According to a newspaper article in January 1939, Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth returned from Balmoral to find the surprise swimming pool at Buckingham Palace. "The surprise was a new swimming pool, which was specially constructed for the two little princesses so they may have their weekly swimming lessons next year at their own home," it read.

The interiors are very practical © Getty Images Unlike the luxury you would expect inside the palace walls, the swimming pool is actually built with practical materials. A letter from Sir Philip Sassoon, from the Ministry of Works, to King George VI in 1938 when the pool was being designed requested that the walkway around the pool was to be made of vitreous mosaic tiles, rather than glazed as they are "less harsh in appearance and less slippery". However, some thought did go into the aesthetic. He also suggested that the edges of the pool were to be marked in black, with two bands of green, one below the level of water and another at the bottom of the pool, to add "sparkle and liveliness to the water".

It survived World War II bombs © Getty Images The pool house had only been completed for one year before it was bombed during World War II. On 10 September 1940, a bomb shattered all the windows in the North Wing of Buckingham Palace. Pictures of the exterior show the building replicates that of the Roman baths, with concrete plinths, a vaulted ceiling and large glass windows. However, the interior remains just for the eyes of the royal family and special guests.



Many royals have learnt to swim at the pool © Getty Images It is not only where the late Queen and her sister Princess Margaret perfected their swimming technique, but also where Her Majesty's children King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all took their first strokes. Princess Kate has also taken her three children to learn to swim in the pool over the years – and we have no doubt it's a big hit with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Speaking to former world and Commonwealth champion James Hickman in 2014, Kate reportedly told James that George "loves the water and he grabs things to splash with".

King Charles invited his friends to sail model boats © Hulton Deutsch Buckingham Palace's pool wasn't just a place to swim for Charles – he used the water to sail model boats and reportedly even invited his school friends to join.



Prince Phillip used it on a daily basis © Getty The late Prince Philip supposedly used the swimming pool for his daily exercise when at the London residence with the Queen.



King Charles used to throw his kids into the pool © Tim Graham,Getty King Charles and the late Princess Diana also loved to have fun in the water with their kids. Both Prince William and Harry learnt to swim there, while Charles also revealed how he got William to love the water. "I threw him in the swimming pool on occasions. Instead of putting him off, it enthused him," he admitted during an event at the British Sub-Aqua Club.