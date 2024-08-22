Lorraine Kelly will have her own baby nursery for first grandchild - see special detail

Rosie Smith, Lorraine Kelly's daughter, is days away from giving birth to her first child, and on Wednesday, the 30-year-old revealed that her TV star mum will have her own nursery for her newborn.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mum-to-be shared a stunning detail from Lorraine's glorious nursery for the baby girl. The photo showed an adorable baby mobile featuring moon and bunny shapes made of soft shearling.

© Instagram Rosie shared a photo of Lorraine's gorgeous mobile

Captioning the photo, Rosie wrote: "Mum's setting up her own nursery at home, and this handmade boule bunny and moon mobile from @edieandjo is so special. I can't wait to see what else is planned! @lorrainekellysmith."

The beautiful accessory was pictured against chic taupe walls and a gorgeous black-and-white rug.

While we can't see what else Lorraine has in store for her grandbaby, Rosie's own nursery is the stuff of dreams.

Picture cream walls, soft wooden furnishings, and suspended shelves filled with storybooks like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Guess How Much I Love You. On the baby's cot, Rosie placed a chic pillow that reads: "Hello world," in swirly beige lettering.

Rosie previously shared a video of the gorgeous room in all its glory, which you can see below.

Inside Rosie White's baby nursery

Proud mum Lorraine commented: "This is so beautiful." It also appears that Rosie received the ultimate stamp of approval from baby brand Mamas & Papas, who commented: "Gorgeous nursery," alongside a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "Awww, well done both! I think my granddaughter is a very lucky girl. Looks great—hope you are okay… not long now [heart eyes emoji] xxx."

It's safe to say Lorraine cannot wait to become a grandmother. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! about welcoming her granddaughter, she revealed in May: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she said. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

© Instagram Rosie was overwhelmed by the special surprise

Last week, Rosie shared the wonderful details of her incredible baby shower, which left her in tears after she was surprised by her friends.

"No words for the team that pulled off the most gorgeous baby shower [red heart emoji]," Rosie said of the surprise bash.

© Instagram Lorraine was in on the exciting bash!

She added: "I had no idea what was happening—just told to wear a pretty dress by @stevewhite94 and that we were going on a 'last date.' It hasn’t sunk in yet that the girls made the trip from Bath and Edinburgh for this (with hand-delivered cupcakes from my fave @cuckoosbakery [cupcake emoji])."

Of course, granny-to-be Lorraine was in on the surprise: "Thank you so much to my boys and granny for bringing Ruby too—this baby will have the best people around her (FYI, it was a big kick that happened in the last pic)."