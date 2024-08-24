Ricky Gervais unveils major life change at £10.8m home with partner Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais has shared a rare home update - and the After Life star is on the move!

The Office actor, 63, took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he has upped sticks and moved house with his long-term partner, Jane Fallon.

© Getty Ricky Gervais lives with his partner Jane Fallon

The comedian shared a photo inside his new home featuring a grand entryway. The space had shiny marbled flooring with two grand staircases with metal railings.

© Instagram Ricky shared a glimpse inside his new house

The area also has a bench and a piano with doors leading to the adjoining rooms. The Express reported that Ricky's new abode is worth a staggering £15 million and joins his his existing property portfolio, which includes a riverside residence in Marlow and two apartments in New York.

According to MailOnline, the award-winning comedian, who plays David Brent in The Office, had his renovation plans thwarted as his planning permission was rejected on proposed updates of his Marlow abode.

© Instagram Their former million-pound Hampstead home is quite the pad

The application was reportedly withdrawn by the star following its rejection by local parish councillors.

© Instagram Their staircase featured a mahogany banister

His new home is said to offer seven bedrooms, as well as a cinema, bar, gym, sauna, and a wine cellar.

© Instagram Their garden was lush and leafy

The neutral space is a far cry from his previous £10.8 million Hampstead home which was traditional decor personified.

Recommended video You may also like Celeb home reno accounts you NEED to follow

The Derek star's home could have been a country manor house mahogany staircases and a grand home office.

© Instagram Their home featured a tennis court

Head outside and you will find the couple's personal tennis court as well as a lush sprawling garden with trees and plenty of suntrap spots for their cats.

© Instagram Jane and Ricky opted for a minimalist aesthetic

Meanwhile, the interior featured hardwood floors, as well as built-in cabinetry in one of the upstairs rooms.

© Instagram Their home boasts an impressive bookshelf

Unsurprisingly, Over Sharing author Jane had a full bookshelf at her former home. She posed for an Instagram photo holding a bestseller award, with copies of her favourite books including Daphne du Maurier's The Scapegoat and Anne Bronte's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall behind her.

© Instagram Ricky's awards shelf is impressive

DISCOVER:Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon details 'worrying' skin cancer scare

The Extras star has an impressive shelf of his own. The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie in front of the shelves laden with accolades including three of his ten BAFTA Awards.