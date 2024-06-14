Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's backyard at $17.5m home is an adventure playground

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to show off her incredible backyard at her $17.5 million home and it is a haven for her four children.
The Lip Sync Battle star, 38, lives in Beverly Hills with her 'All Of Me' singer husband John Legend, 45, and their four children Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months, and have built a gorgeous home which is surprisingly child-friendly for such an A-list couple.
Chrissy and John's backyard
The mom-of-four shared an adorable snap pushing her adorable daughter Esti and their dog on a fabric swing made from canvas material with a plethora of Wendy houses in the background which no doubt the kids love playing in.
The photo also showed off the home's incredible pool and leafy panoramic views. In another, all of Chrissy's children are seen playing on the swing set which has space for all of them.
The yard has been landscaped with faux grass for a perfect finish and the couple's pristine cream and raffia garden furniture can be spotted in the background. The space perfectly blends the features of a playful space for the children with a relaxing spot for the parents.
Wren was also seen enjoying a journey through a play tunnel, while Esti took a ride down the slide in a sweet summer dress.
A child-friendly home
The Voice coach and his wife designed the home with the help of Jake Arnold. The superstar pair connected with the designer when they were looking to commission a designer for John's recording space and Chrissy's office to develop her foodie brand Cravings.
Despite what you might expect from an A-list home, John and Chrissy have created a child-centered home that is not only beautiful aesthetically, but practical.
In an interview with Architectural Digest, the 'Conversations in the Dark' singer explained: "Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness.
"We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."
Doting parents
Chrissy sat down with Jennifer Hudson for an episode of her hit chat show, opening up about life with four kids.
"Everyone goes, 'How are the babies?' And I go, 'There’s a lot of them!' Like I don’t really know how to respond, it’s just a lot," Chrissy told the 'Spotlight' singer. "It’s so good, it’s chaotic, it’s crazy."
DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen reveals the one non-negotiable parenting rule for Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren
She added: "There's so many things that they do every day and they never get tired." We are sure their at-home adventure playground goes some way towards tiring the kids out ready for bedtime!