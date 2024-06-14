Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's backyard at $17.5m home is an adventure playground
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's backyard at $17.5m home is an adventure playground

Chrissy and John are raising Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to show off her incredible backyard at her $17.5 million home and it is a haven for her four children.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 38, lives in Beverly Hills with her 'All Of Me' singer husband John Legend, 45, and their four children Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months, and have built a gorgeous home which is surprisingly child-friendly for such an A-list couple. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend smiling against plants© Getty
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend live in Beverly Hills

Chrissy and John's backyard

Chrissy Teigen pushing daughter Esti on swingset© Instagram
The Legend family have an incredible home

The mom-of-four shared an adorable snap pushing her adorable daughter Esti and their dog on a fabric swing made from canvas material with a plethora of Wendy houses in the background which no doubt the kids love playing in.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's four children playing on swings at home © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their hands full with four kids

The photo also showed off the home's incredible pool and leafy panoramic views. In another, all of Chrissy's children are seen playing on the swing set which has space for all of them.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby son Wren crawling through tunnel© Instagram
Baby Wren, who arrived via surrogate just a few months after Esti was born, is on the move

The yard has been landscaped with faux grass for a perfect finish and the couple's pristine cream and raffia garden furniture can be spotted in the background. The space perfectly blends the features of a playful space for the children with a relaxing spot for the parents.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby daughter Esti in pink dress© Instagram
Her kids enjoy the slide, especially little Esti

Wren was also seen enjoying a journey through a play tunnel, while Esti took a ride down the slide in a sweet summer dress.

A child-friendly home

The Voice coach and his wife designed the home with the help of Jake Arnold. The superstar pair connected with the designer when they were looking to commission a designer for John's recording space and Chrissy's office to develop her foodie brand Cravings.

Chrissy Teigen mothering daughter Esti at family home © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's living room opens out on to the yard

Despite what you might expect from an A-list home, John and Chrissy have created a child-centered home that is not only beautiful aesthetically, but practical. 

Chrissy Teigen's kids with a water table© Instagram
Chrissy's kids have a water table

In an interview with Architectural Digest, the 'Conversations in the Dark' singer explained: "Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. 

Chrissy Teigen with kids and dogs in backyard© Instagram
Their yard is like a playground

"We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

Chrissy Teigen with child and dog in yard with play houses© Instagram
Her yard features several play houses

Doting parents

Chrissy sat down with Jennifer Hudson for an episode of her hit chat show, opening up about life with four kids.

Chrissy Teigen holding baby son Wren© Instagram
Chrissy is a busy mom of four

"Everyone goes, 'How are the babies?' And I go, 'There’s a lot of them!' Like I don’t really know how to respond, it’s just a lot," Chrissy told the 'Spotlight' singer. "It’s so good, it’s chaotic, it’s crazy."

Family holiday in Thailand© Instagram
John and Chrissy are adoring parents

She added: "There's so many things that they do every day and they never get tired." We are sure their at-home adventure playground goes some way towards tiring the kids out ready for bedtime!

